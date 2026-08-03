Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid salary reportedly revealed as contract demands drop for new deal

Vinicius Junior‘s contractual situation at Real Madrid will inevitably rank among the most scrutinized storylines of the 2026-27 season, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the campaign. Amid reports that his salary demands have softened, financial details regarding the Brazilian superstar’s compensation have surfaced.

Back in December 2024, after claiming the FIFA The Best award, Vinicius initiated contract discussions seeking to become the club’s highest-paid player above newly arrived Kylian Mbappe. Negotiations between the club and player hit a standstill, and with the winger struggling to maintain his peak form, contract talks have dragged on into the final year of his current deal.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Diario AS, Vinicius signed a five-year contract in 2022 valued at €75 million net (roughly $82 million USD) running through 2027. Structured as an escalating wage scale from €10 million up to €18 million net, the Brazilian has earned an average net salary of €15 million per season over the life of the agreement.

Mbappe commands a similar base take-home wage since joining Real Madrid in July 2024, earning between €15 million and €16.5 million net per season. However, the crucial financial distinction lies in Mbappe’s signing bonus (reported between €100 million and €150 million net spread over five years after arriving on a free transfer), coupled with retaining the majority of his commercial image rights.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring with teammate Vinicius Junior. (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Vinicius lowers his salary demands amid contract talks

Following his appearance at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Vinicius and Real Madrid held a summit at the Valdebebas training complex, where the player’s camp signaled willingness to accept roughly €30 million annually, down from initial demands. However, pen was never put to paper, and friction with then-head coach Xabi Alonso slowed progress, leaving the club in a precarious position with just 12 months remaining on the contract.

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As reported by Diario AS, Vinicius has now adjusted his target down to a net annual salary of €20 million, representing a modest increase over his current €18 million scale. However, secondary terms like a signing bonus and image rights distribution remain active sticking points, mirroring the complex negotiations required for Mbappé’s deal.

Image rights represent a vital revenue pillar for Vinicius, who maintains an extensive endorsement portfolio across 18 major international brands, including Apple, PlayStation, Nike, and Boss. In Mbappe’s case, retaining his image rights allowed Real Madrid to structure a competitive contract that might otherwise have proven financially unfeasible.

Adding another layer to the process is Vinicius’ representation team at Roc Nation (the agency founded by Jay-Z that is also navigating Yan Diomandé’s high-profile transfer dealings). With his deal expiring in June 2027, rival clubs can legally approach the Brazilian winger with a pre-contract agreement starting next January, forcing Real Madrid’s front office to either finalize an extension or explore a transfer before losing him for nothing.

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