Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly preparing for wedding with Georgina Rodriguez before Al Nassr return

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to report to Al Nassr following his 2026 World Cup run with Portugal, remaining away while his teammates continue their preseason tour. With the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season kicking off in less than two weeks, the superstar forward is reportedly preparing to tie the knot with longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez.

According to a report from The Sun, Ronaldo and Rodriguez are set to exchange vows this weekend in Portugal. The couple selected Madeira, the island where the legendary goalscorer was born and raised, specifically choosing his hometown of Funchal.

The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, August 8, at Funchal Cathedral, a landmark 16th-century historic site in the heart of the capital. Following the church service, celebrations will shift to the five-star Savoy Palace hotel, where two full floors and exclusive bar areas have been reserved through Friday and Saturday to maintain privacy for high-profile guests.

The upcoming nuptials come roughly a year after the couple became engaged on August 11, 2025. At the time, Rodriguez shared a photo on Instagram showing off a massive engagement ring estimated between $6 million and $12 million, captioning the post: “Yes, I do. In this life and in all my lives.“

Cristiano Ronaldo and Cristiano Jr. (@cristiano)

In the lead-up to the reported ceremony, Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been vacationing in Mallorca alongside their children, sharing social media updates featuring family outings and time relaxing aboard a private yacht.

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When will Ronaldo rejoin Al Nassr?

Newly appointed manager Ange Postecoglou has already begun steering Al Nassr through its preseason slate in Portugal, recording a 2-1 loss against Benfica B, a 2-0 victory over Merida, and a 4-2 setback against Estrela Amadora. The Saudi side is scheduled to face UD Almeria (the Spanish club recently acquired by Ronaldo) on Tuesday, though the Portuguese veteran will not suit up for the match.

Ronaldo is expected to rejoin Al Nassr once the squad returns to Riyadh to complete its final regular-season preparations. The club’s European training camp wraps up Wednesday, August 5, giving players a brief window to rest before resuming formal sessions in Saudi Arabia.

During that transition period, Ronaldo is expected to rejoin the group, giving him roughly a week of full training before Al Nassr opens its 2026-27 Saudi Pro League campaign against Al Fateh at Al Awwal Park on Saturday, August 15.

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