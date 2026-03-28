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How to watch Senegal vs Peru match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Sadio Mane of Senegal
© Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesSadio Mane of Senegal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Senegal vs Peru on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Senegal vs Peru
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Saturday, March 28, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

After a difficult World Cup qualifying campaign, Peru enters this international friendly in search of a reset, aiming to rebuild confidence and shift momentum against a top-tier opponent. Standing in their way is a red-hot Senegal squad that continues to build on an impressive AFCON run.

Peruvians want to use this matchup as another step in fine-tuning a roster with clear World Cup ambitions. With one team looking to turn the page and the other pushing forward at full speed, this clash delivers an intriguing contrast that fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Senegal vs Peru and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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