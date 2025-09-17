How to watch River Plate vs Palmeiras in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa Libertadores

Here are all of the details of where you can watch River Plate vs Palmeiras on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO River Plate vs Palmeiras WHAT Copa Libertadores WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Wednesday, September 17, 2025 WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match overview

The Copa Libertadores quarterfinals deliver a blockbuster matchup as Palmeiras and River Plate collide in what’s being billed as one of the most intense battles of the tournament so far. Palmeiras are coming off a commanding performance against Universitario, showcasing their offensive firepower and depth.

On the other side, River Plate survived a tense penalty shootout against Libertad to advance, proving their resilience under pressure. With both squads stacked with star players and a spot in the semifinals at stake, this clash is set to feature high drama, skillful play, and moments that could define the season.

With Fubo, you can watch River Plate vs Palmeiras and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

If you're abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

