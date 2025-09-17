Harry Kane scores 12th Champions League penalty: How many have Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo converted?

This week marked the start of the group stage in the UEFA Champions League, featuring the debut of Europe’s top clubs. Bayern Munich, one of the tournament’s most high-profile teams, are led by Harry Kane. The striker scored from the penalty spot against Chelsea, bringing him closer to the tallies of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bayern Munich grabbed an early lead against the Blues at Allianz Arena, going up 2–0 by the 27th minute of the first half thanks to an own goal from Trevoh Chalobah and a penalty by Kane, who converted after drawing a foul from Moises Caicedo.

With that goal, Kane reached 12 penalty goals in his Champions League career, placing him fourth on the all-time list. Among currently active players competing in European soccer, the English superstar ranks second.

As with nearly every Champions League record, Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way. The Portuguese forward, across his years at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, scored 19 goals from the penalty spot. He is tied at the top with Robert Lewandowski, who also has 19 penalties to his name, scored during his time with Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona.

However, the Polish striker holds two key advantages. First, he reached that tally in fewer games — 133 appearances compared to Ronaldo’s 183. Second, Lewandowski still has the opportunity to improve on that number, as he remains active in the Champions League with Barcelona.

How many penalty goals has Messi scored in the Champions League?

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski at the top of the penalty goal rankings in the Champions League, it’s no surprise that third place belongs to Lionel Messi. In fact, the three players are also the competition’s all-time leading scorers overall.

In Messi’s case, during his 17 seasons with Barcelona and two more with Paris Saint-Germain, he converted 18 penalties — just one shy of Ronaldo and Lewandowski. The Argentine forward reached that number in 162 appearances.

Behind Messi is Harry Kane with 12 penalty goals across his time with Tottenham and Bayern Munich. Rounding out the list of top Champions League penalty scorers are three retired stars: Sergio Agüero (11), Luis Figo (10), and Ruud van Nistelrooy (10).

Kane continues to rise in Champions League scoring charts

With his brace against Chelsea on Wednesday, Harry Kane continues climbing the all-time scoring ranks in the Champions League. He now has 42 goals, placing him 22nd overall — just one behind Neymar, Alessandro Del Piero, and Antoine Griezmann.

Among active players still competing in Europe’s top leagues — and therefore still able to improve their numbers — Kane is now in the top six. Only Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, and Antoine Griezmann are currently ahead of him.