Why is Luis Enrique in the stands watching PSG’s Champions League debut vs. Atalanta?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain, looks on with his arm in a sling during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta BC at Parc des Princes on September 17, 2025 in Paris, France.
Paris Saint-Germain opened their 2025–26 UEFA Champions League campaign at the Parc des Princes against Atalanta, looking to defend the crown they lifted last season. But for Wednesday’s debut, cameras caught head coach Luis Enrique watching from the stands, sparking plenty of questions.

Despite missing stars like Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué, PSG were heavy favorites to begin their title defense on the right foot. While Atalanta coach Ivan Jurić directed his team from the touchline, Luis Enrique was seated higher up with a headset on, images that immediately raised curiosity among fans.

The reason had nothing to do with suspension. Instead, it was a personal choice. Luis Enrique decided to move into the stands to get a broader view of the match, communicating with his staff via headset and microphone throughout the action.

The Spaniard first tried this approach against RC Lens over the weekend, and explained the thinking behind it during his press conference: “I’ve noticed that rugby coaches analyze matches with a very different perspective. I like the possibility of looking for that improvement. I wanted to watch the first half from the stands, and it’s fantastic. It’s different. I can see everything.”

Luis Enrique watching PSG&#039;s games from the stands.

He later underlined the benefits of the strategy. “It’s an interesting option that I’ll use in the future. After that, you can give the halftime talk perfectly because you’ve clearly seen who played well out on the field. We have a lot of direct information,” Luis Enrique added.

Neymar’s harsh PSG farewell: Luis Enrique’s ruthless five-word message that sent current Santos star to Saudi Pro League

Why is Luis Enrique wearing a sling?

After spending the first half in the stands, Luis Enrique returned to the sideline after the break to manage his team directly. But fans quickly noticed something else unusual: the PSG boss was wearing a sling on his left arm, sparking fresh concern.

The sling is the result of surgery following a fractured clavicle. The Spanish coach suffered the injury in a cycling accident earlier this month. Still, Luis Enrique made it clear the setback does not prevent him from carrying out his coaching duties for the reigning Champions League winners.

EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe overtakes Real Madrid, Manchester United icon in Champions League goalscoring list

Kylian Mbappe overtakes Real Madrid, Manchester United icon in Champions League goalscoring list

With his brace against Olympique Marseille, Kylian Mbappe has now overtaken a real Madrid and Manchester United icon in the UEFA Champions League goalscoring charts.

Liverpool break historic club tradition in Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid

Liverpool break historic club tradition in Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid

In the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League debut against Atletico Madrid, Liverpool have broken a historic club tradition.

Harry Kane scores 12th Champions League penalty: How many have Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo converted?

Harry Kane scores 12th Champions League penalty: How many have Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo converted?

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League, moving closer to the records of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi’s Argentina reportedly weighing three possible opponents for November friendly in India

Messi’s Argentina reportedly weighing three possible opponents for November friendly in India

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are set to tour India in November, but their opponent for the friendly has yet to be confirmed.

