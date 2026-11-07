Kylian Mbappe’s scoring run at Real Madrid puts him on the trail of a Cristiano Ronaldo record

Kylian Mbappe keeps finding the net at the right moments for Real Madrid. On Saturday, the French forward sealed a 3-0 win over Valencia at Mestalla, stretching his tally to 13 LaLiga goals this season and getting closer and closer to an impressive Cristiano Ronaldo record.

According to data shared by football statistics account MisterChip, Mbappe has now scored in seven consecutive games for Real Madrid in all official competitions, and the streak is still alive.

That puts him within reach of a mark that belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo: the Portuguese forward appears twice in the same list with runs of 12 consecutive games with a goal, one in 2014 and another in 2018, the longest among Madrid players with streaks of seven or more in recent years.

The rest of the list shows how few players have gotten close. Mbappe himself reached eight in a row in 2025, while Karim Benzema had two runs of seven, in 2021 and 2022. Ronaldo, on the other hand, dominates the older part of the ranking, with a streak of 10 in 2014, two of eight in 2012 and 2013, and another of seven in 2012.

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For Mbappe, matching Ronaldo’s 12 would mean scoring in five more consecutive games, and he would need six to pass him. It is a long way to go, but he is the one who has come closest to Ronaldo’s streaks since the Portuguese left the club, and the way he is playing makes it a story worth following in the coming weeks.

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A flying start in LaLiga and Europe

see also Kylian Mbappe hits 100 goals with Real Madrid in win over Barcelona, falls short of Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic pace

Mbappe has made scoring look routine in LaLiga. After the win at Mestalla, he has 13 goals and two assists in 12 league matches, trailing only Barcelona’s Raphinha, who stands at the top with 15 goals.

His numbers in the Champions League are just as good. Mbappe has scored in all four of Real Madrid’s league-phase matches, adding one assist, and the run goes back further: his goal against AEK Athens was his sixth in a row in the competition, tying the best streak of his career, set with PSG in 2022.

That Champions League run has put him in the same conversation as Cristiano Ronaldo. Until this week, the Portuguese forward was the only Real Madrid player to have scored in six or more straight matches in the competition, and his mark of 11 will be hard to match.

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With Real Madrid among the title contenders in LaLiga and unbeaten so far in the Champions League, Mbappe has every chance to keep adding to his numbers. Each match gives him another opportunity to extend his runs in Spain and Europe, and to keep moving closer to the marks left by Cristiano Ronaldo.