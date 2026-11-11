Kylian Mbappe set to miss France vs Italy clash in UEFA Nations League as Jose Mourinho connection to his absence emerges

Kylian Mbappe is facing another frustrating setback ahead of France’s crucial UEFA Nations League meeting with Italy, leaving Zinedine Zidane with a major selection headache. The Real Madrid forward’s latest fitness concern has also raised questions about his workload at club level, with Jose Mourinho potentially facing the consequences when the international break ends.

Mbappe did not participate in France’s final training session before Thursday’s encounter with Italy in Milan, according to reports from L’Equipe and Le Parisien. The 27-year-old instead received treatment from the national team’s medical staff after experiencing discomfort in his hamstring.

France’s coaching staff confirmed that the captain was receiving treatment but initially provided few details about the problem. Onda Cero also reported that the forward was working with physiotherapists and doctors, with further updates dependent on medical examinations.

According to L’Equipe, Mbappe is expected to miss the Italy fixture, although France hopes to have him available for Sunday’s meeting with Turkiye in Bordeaux. His absence would be a significant blow for Zidane, particularly with the national team looking to secure its position at the top of Nations League Group A1.

Kylian Mbappe of France.

Zidane calls up PSG forward as France deal with injuries

With Mbappe unlikely to feature against Italy, Zidane has called up Paris Saint-Germain forward Senny Mayulu to strengthen his attacking options. The 20-year-old had been training with France’s Under-21 squad before receiving his first senior-team call-up.

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Les Blues already have several important players unavailable for the international fixtures. Inter striker Marcus Thuram and Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu are dealing with injuries, while Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has also returned to Spain after suffering an adductor problem.

The timing is particularly unfortunate because France had welcomed Mbappe back after he missed their previous three matches through injury. He had scored the winning goal in Zidane’s first match in charge against Turkiye in September, but was forced off after experiencing pain in his left knee.

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Mourinho connection emerges as Mbappe’s workload raises concerns

The connection to Jose Mourinho comes through Mbappe’s demanding schedule at Real Madrid and the manager’s handling of the forward’s playing time. Despite his previous injury problems, the Frenchman has continued to play regularly for the Spanish club, featuring in almost the entire duration of recent matches.

According to the statistics included in the reports, the Frenchman played at least 84 minutes in each of Real Madrid’s eight consecutive victories. He completed the full 90 minutes in several of those matches, including games against Barcelona, Roma and Racing Santander, while also remaining on the pitch for 89 minutes against Valencia.

That workload has prompted questions about whether the forward has been given enough opportunities to rest, especially when Los Blancos had already established comfortable leads. The report highlighted matches against Racing Santander and Sevilla, in which Mbappe continued playing despite his team holding a three-goal advantage.

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Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

Mourinho will therefore be hoping the latest hamstring problem proves minor, with Real Madrid preparing for a demanding period after the international break. The club reportedly faces six matches in 18 days, making Mbappe’s fitness particularly important.

When could Mbappe return?

France reportedly hopes Mbappe will recover in time to face Turkiye on Sunday, November 15. His decision to remain with the national team rather than immediately return to Madrid has offered some encouragement, although his availability will depend on how he responds to treatment.

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