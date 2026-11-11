Real Madrid reportedly secures signing of Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel

Real Madrid appear to be on the verge of landing one of the most coveted teenagers in European soccer. According to Real Madrid insider Ben Fernandes Santos, the club has won the race to sign Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel, with the deal reportedly ready to be finalized within days.

Santos reported Wednesday that the 16-year-old will sign his contract with Los Blancos, at the latest, at the start of next week. “The operation is about to close,” he wrote, adding that the entire leadership of EPIC Sports is in Madrid to finalize the details.

The same source had already reported on Nov. 3 that Gabriel was training in Madrid while waiting for the move to be completed, with “only a few loose ends” pending and “decisive days” ahead.

ESPN backed that up the next day, reporting that the teenager, who had spent weeks training in Barcelona with a personal trainer, was by then in the Spanish capital. The outlet added that Madrid’s optimism had grown in recent hours and that the club was ahead of rivals such as Barcelona.

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When could JJ Gabriel join Real Madrid?

The timing of the move is not entirely clear. While Fernandes Santos expects the contract to be signed early next week, Sky Sports reported that Madrid have reached a verbal agreement with the player but intend to sign him in January. The reason is that Gabriel remains registered with Manchester United’s academy until the end of the season, which would delay any official step.

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To get around that obstacle, the move would reportedly rely on a loophole that allows European clubs to tie young players to professional contracts if they hold a European passport, which Gabriel qualifies through both of his parents. In that scenario, a deal could be agreed now even if he only joins his new teammates in the winter window.

Once he arrives, ESPN said Madrid’s plan is for him to join Castilla, their reserve team, while also featuring in the UEFA Youth League. Sky added that Gabriel and his camp are reportedly confident about a clear pathway to the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu, which was a big factor in his leaning toward Madrid over Barcelona, PSG, and Bayern Munich.

United, meanwhile, are unlikely to let the departure go without a fight. Both outlets reported that the club will consider legal action if they believe illegal approaches were made while the teenager was still under contract at Old Trafford. For now, the next few days could determine whether the signing is made official before the winter window or simply formalized ahead of a January arrival.

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