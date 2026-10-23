How to watch Monterrey vs Chivas match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Monterrey vs Chivas on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Monterrey vs Chivas WHAT Liga MX WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Saturday, October 24, 2026 WHERE TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Monterrey enter this one on a run of good form. They beat Puebla 4-1 on October 22, following a 2-1 win over Pachuca on October 19, and before that they drew 1-1 with CF America on October 11. Three games unbeaten with two wins in that stretch gives Monterrey some momentum heading into Saturday. A result against Chivas would extend that streak and keep them rolling through the Apertura schedule.

Chivas come into the match off a 1-0 win over Necaxa on October 21, sandwiched between two draws, a 1-1 result against Tigres on October 17 and a 1-1 draw with Atlas back on October 11. They have not lost in their last three outings, though two of those three ended level. That pattern of narrow results suggests a tight contest is likely, and Chivas will look to turn one of those draws into a win against Monterrey.

Monterrey vs Chivas record

Chivas hold the edge in this series, winning 5 of the 10 meetings between the sides compared to 3 wins for Monterrey, with 2 draws. The most recent matchup came on March 22, when Chivas won 3-2 at Monterrey. Chivas also won the previous meeting before that, a 4-2 result in Chivas’s favor on November 8, while Monterrey’s last win in the series came by a 3-1 scoreline on April 6. The head-to-head history favors the visitors heading into Saturday’s game.

Match Score Date Competition Monterrey vs. Chivas 2-3 March 22, 2026 Liga MX Chivas vs. Monterrey 4-2 November 8, 2025 Liga MX Monterrey vs. Chivas 3-1 April 6, 2025 Liga MX Chivas vs. Monterrey 1-1 September 29, 2024 Liga MX Monterrey vs. Chivas 0-2 March 31, 2024 Liga MX Chivas vs. Monterrey 1-2 September 3, 2023 Liga MX Monterrey vs. Chivas 0-1 January 8, 2023 Liga MX Chivas vs. Monterrey 1-0 August 24, 2022 Liga MX Chivas vs. Monterrey 1-3 April 14, 2022 Liga MX Monterrey vs. Chivas 0-0 August 22, 2021 Liga MX

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2026 Liga MX Apertura standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Club America 12 +16 27 2 Chivas 13 +8 23 3 Cruz Azul 13 +7 23 4 Toluca 13 +10 22 5 Leon 13 +3 21 6 Atlas 13 -2 21 7 Monterrey 12 +6 20 8 Queretaro 12 +1 20 9 Santos Laguna 13 +3 19 10 Tijuana 12 +1 17 11 Pumas UNAM 13 -3 16 12 San Luis 13 -4 16 13 Puebla 13 -4 16 14 Tigres 13 -4 14 15 Atlante 13 -5 14 16 Pachuca 13 +2 13 17 Necaxa 13 -11 9 18 Juarez 13 -24 4

All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Necaxa vs. Juarez Friday, October 23, 2026 9:00 PM Atlante vs. San Luis Friday, October 23, 2026 11:00 PM Leon vs. Toluca Saturday, October 24, 2026 7:00 PM Monterrey vs. Chivas Saturday, October 24, 2026 9:00 PM Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres Saturday, October 24, 2026 11:10 PM Atlas vs. Puebla Sunday, October 25, 2026 7:00 PM Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul Sunday, October 25, 2026 9:00 PM Club America vs. Pachuca Sunday, October 25, 2026 9:05 PM Tijuana vs. Santos Laguna Sunday, October 25, 2026 11:10 PM

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

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With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Monterrey vs Chivas and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary