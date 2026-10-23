How to watch Monterrey vs Chivas match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

|WHO
|Monterrey vs Chivas
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Saturday, October 24, 2026
|WHERE
|TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Monterrey vs Chivas record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Monterrey vs. Chivas
|2-3
|March 22, 2026
|Liga MX
|Chivas vs. Monterrey
|4-2
|November 8, 2025
|Liga MX
|Monterrey vs. Chivas
|3-1
|April 6, 2025
|Liga MX
|Chivas vs. Monterrey
|1-1
|September 29, 2024
|Liga MX
|Monterrey vs. Chivas
|0-2
|March 31, 2024
|Liga MX
|Chivas vs. Monterrey
|1-2
|September 3, 2023
|Liga MX
|Monterrey vs. Chivas
|0-1
|January 8, 2023
|Liga MX
|Chivas vs. Monterrey
|1-0
|August 24, 2022
|Liga MX
|Chivas vs. Monterrey
|1-3
|April 14, 2022
|Liga MX
|Monterrey vs. Chivas
|0-0
|August 22, 2021
|Liga MX
2026 Liga MX Apertura standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Club America
|12
|+16
|27
|2
|Chivas
|13
|+8
|23
|3
|Cruz Azul
|13
|+7
|23
|4
|Toluca
|13
|+10
|22
|5
|Leon
|13
|+3
|21
|6
|Atlas
|13
|-2
|21
|7
|Monterrey
|12
|+6
|20
|8
|Queretaro
|12
|+1
|20
|9
|Santos Laguna
|13
|+3
|19
|10
|Tijuana
|12
|+1
|17
|11
|Pumas UNAM
|13
|-3
|16
|12
|San Luis
|13
|-4
|16
|13
|Puebla
|13
|-4
|16
|14
|Tigres
|13
|-4
|14
|15
|Atlante
|13
|-5
|14
|16
|Pachuca
|13
|+2
|13
|17
|Necaxa
|13
|-11
|9
|18
|Juarez
|13
|-24
|4
All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Necaxa vs. Juarez
|Friday, October 23, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Atlante vs. San Luis
|Friday, October 23, 2026
|11:00 PM
|Leon vs. Toluca
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Monterrey vs. Chivas
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|11:10 PM
|Atlas vs. Puebla
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Club America vs. Pachuca
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|9:05 PM
|Tijuana vs. Santos Laguna
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|11:10 PM
More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream
With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Monterrey vs Chivas and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Monterrey will face Chivas on Saturday, October 24, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
- TUDN USA will carry the Monterrey vs Chivas game in the United States.
- Chivas lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in 10 meetings.