Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Leagues Cup
Comments

How to watch Toluca vs Monterrey match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup Final

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Helinho of Toluca
© Toluca vs Maria Lysaker/Getty ImagesHelinho of Toluca
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Toluca vs Monterrey on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Toluca vs Monterrey
WHAT Leagues Cup 2026 Final
WHEN 9:15pm ET / 6:15pm PT • Sunday, September 6, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Toluca reach the 2026 Leagues Cup final after defeating Club Leon 2–0 in the semifinals, eliminating the team that finished atop the Liga MX group standings during the regular phase.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

As for Monterrey, they secured a dramatic draw against Club America to force a penalty shootout, where Rayados emerged victorious to book their place in the championship match.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Toluca vs Monterrey and every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Advertisement
Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Club America vs Monterrey match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup Semifinals

How to watch Club America vs Monterrey match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup Semifinals

Club America and Monterrey meet in the 2026 Leagues Cup semifinals, and here is all the information you need to watch the match live in the United States.

How to watch Monterrey vs Chicago Fire match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals

How to watch Monterrey vs Chicago Fire match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals

The 2026 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals are here, with Monterrey facing Chicago Fire for a spot in the semifinals. Here are all the details on how to watch this match live in the United States.

Why isn’t Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs Monterrey in 2026 Leagues Cup?

Why isn’t Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs Monterrey in 2026 Leagues Cup?

The Argentine superstar had only just returned to the starting lineup and delivered a spectacular performance in the opening match, but unfortunate circumstances have now forced him away from the team.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Monterrey match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup

How to watch Inter Miami vs Monterrey match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup

Inter Miami return to action in the 2026 Leagues Cup, this time to face Monterrey. Here are all the details on how to watch this match live in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo