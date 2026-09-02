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How to watch Club America vs Monterrey match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup Semifinals

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Raphael Veiga of Club America
© Harry How/Getty ImagesRaphael Veiga of Club America
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Monterrey on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Club America vs Monterrey
WHAT Leagues Cup 2026 Semifinals
WHEN 11:30pm ET / 8:30pm PT • Wednesday, September 2, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Club America are enjoying a strong run in both Liga MX and the Leagues Cup. The Azulcremas sit atop the domestic league table, leading many to consider them firm favorites in this contest.

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As for Monterrey, they currently sit 9th in Liga MX, which is why a victory over Club América in the Leagues Cup could boost their confidence and help them regain form in their domestic campaign.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Club America vs Monterrey and every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
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Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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