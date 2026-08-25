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How to watch Monterrey vs Chicago Fire match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Luca Arellano of Monterrey
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesLuca Arellano of Monterrey
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Monterrey vs Chicago Fire on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Monterrey vs Chicago Fire
WHAT Leagues Cup 2026 Quarterfinals
WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Tuesday, August 25, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Monterrey enter the 2026 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals after securing 4th position among Liga MX participants in the initial phase. Rayados recorded two wins and one defeat during their group stage campaign.

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On the other hand, Chicago Fire advanced as the top-seeded MLS side, securing a maximum nine points from nine available. The American club enters this home fixture as favorites against the Mexican side.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Monterrey vs Chicago Fire and every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
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Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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