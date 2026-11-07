How to watch PSG vs Troyes match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Ligue 1

Here are all of the details of where you can watch PSG vs Troyes on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO PSG vs Troyes WHAT Ligue 1 WHEN 3:05pm ET / 12:05pm PT • Saturday, November 7, 2026 WHERE Fubo, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

PSG host Troyes on Saturday, November 7 in Ligue 1 action off the back of an outstanding run of form. They beat Villarreal 6-0 on November 3, following a 5-1 win over Le Havre on October 30 and a 2-0 result against Lyon on October 26. That stretch of lopsided scorelines shows a team scoring freely and conceding almost nothing, and PSG will look to keep that momentum going at home.

Troyes arrive on the back of a 2-0 win over Le Mans on October 31, a result that followed a scoreless draw with Toulouse on October 25 and a 1-3 loss to Lens on October 17. The mixed recent form suggests a side capable of getting results but still searching for consistency. A trip to face PSG represents a difficult test of where this Troyes squad currently stands.

PSG vs Troyes: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Troyes vs. PSG 1-3 May 7, 2023 Ligue 1 PSG vs. Troyes 4-3 October 29, 2022 Ligue 1 PSG vs. Troyes 2-2 May 8, 2022 Ligue 1 Troyes vs. PSG 1-2 August 7, 2021 Ligue 1 Troyes vs. PSG 0-2 March 3, 2018 Ligue 1 PSG vs. Troyes 2-0 November 29, 2017 Ligue 1 Troyes vs. PSG 0-9 March 13, 2016 Ligue 1 PSG vs. Troyes 4-1 November 28, 2015 Ligue 1 Troyes vs. PSG 0-1 April 13, 2013 Ligue 1 PSG vs. Troyes 4-0 November 24, 2012 Ligue 1

2026-27 Ligue 1 standings before Matchday 10

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 9 +11 20 2 Lille 9 +6 18 3 Lyon 9 +8 17 4 Paris FC 9 +6 17 5 Rennes 9 +1 16 6 Marseille 9 +7 15 7 Monaco 9 +2 15 8 Nice 9 +1 14 9 Lens 9 +3 13 10 Toulouse 10 +1 13 11 Brest 9 +4 12 12 Lorient 9 -1 12 13 Strasbourg 10 -4 10 14 Auxerre 9 -10 10 15 Angers 9 -8 8 16 Troyes 9 -9 8 17 Le Mans 9 -7 7 18 Le Havre 9 -11 2

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All upcoming 2026-27 Ligue 1 games

Game Day Time (ET) Toulouse vs. Strasbourg Friday, November 6, 2026 2:45 PM Auxerre vs. Paris FC Saturday, November 7, 2026 1:00 PM PSG vs. Troyes Saturday, November 7, 2026 3:05 PM Rennes vs. Lille Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM Le Mans vs. Monaco Sunday, November 8, 2026 11:15 AM Le Havre vs. Lorient Sunday, November 8, 2026 11:15 AM Brest vs. Lyon Sunday, November 8, 2026 11:15 AM Angers vs. Nice Sunday, November 8, 2026 11:15 AM Lens vs. Marseille Sunday, November 8, 2026 2:45 PM

More details on how to watch With fuboTV, you can watch PSG vs Troyes and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Ligue 1 games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

PSG will face Troyes on Saturday, November 7, for the 2026-27 Ligue 1.

Fubo, beIN SPORTS will carry the PSG vs Troyes game in the United States.

PSG lead the head-to-head with 9 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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