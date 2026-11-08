Cristiano Ronaldo learns new Al-Nassr major fixture change as Saudi Pro League set to announce two key dates

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are facing fresh changes to their domestic schedule, with the Saudi Pro League reviewing several postponed fixtures following adjustments to the continental soccer calendar. Two important matches involving the Riyadh club have attracted particular attention, although uncertainty remains over the final arrangements.

The changes could have a significant impact on Al-Nassr‘s preparations for the coming weeks, especially with several demanding fixtures approaching. However, conflicting reports about the revised dates have made it difficult for supporters to establish exactly when the team will return to action.

The wider scheduling changes stem from the AFC’s decision to move the 2027 Asian Cup to December 2027 and January 2028. The Saudi Pro League subsequently postponed Matchweek 13 while reviewing how the remaining fixtures should be distributed.

In its explanation, the league said: “The decision comes as part of a wider review of the 2026-27 RSL (Roshn Saudi League) fixture schedule, with the revised Asian Cup dates creating additional flexibility in the domestic football calendar.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

The organization also emphasized that the review would focus on player welfare, adding: “The review will focus on achieving a more balanced distribution of fixtures across the remainder of the season, while ensuring adequate rest and recovery periods for players.”

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Al-Nassr’s clash with Al-Qadsiah reportedly moved

One of the reported changes concerns Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League meeting with Al-Qadsiah. According to information shared by Saudi journalist Khalid Al-Rashid, the fixture has been moved from its original November 20 slot to December 5 at Al-Awwal Park.

The adjustment is reportedly part of a wider effort to reorganize the Roshn Saudi League calendar after the postponement of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. The tournament, which Saudi Arabia is scheduled to host, was moved from January 2027 to December 23, 2027-January 21, 2028, creating additional flexibility for domestic competitions.

Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah are both expected to be involved in an important contest in the league’s title race. The reported change would give Ronaldo and his teammates additional preparation time, although the December 5 date still requires official confirmation.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr also receives a new date

Another major fixture involving Ronaldo’s team is the postponed Clasico against Al-Ahli. According to Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, the Saudi Pro League has set the encounter for Friday, November 20, 2026, at Alinma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah.

The match was originally scheduled as part of Round 9 before being postponed. Reports suggest that the two clubs had different preferences regarding its rearrangement, with Al-Ahli favouring an earlier date and Al-Nassr seeking additional recovery time for its players returning from international duty.

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The league ultimately appeared to favor the November 20 option, according to the circulating reports. The meeting is particularly important given the rivalry between the two clubs and their ambitions to remain competitive in the Saudi Pro League title race.

Despite the reports surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s upcoming fixtures, the information remains confusing, with different sources circulating conflicting dates for postponed matches. The Saudi Pro League is expected to provide an official fixture announcement on Tuesday, bringing greater clarity to the revised calendar.