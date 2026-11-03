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Why are Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia not playing for PSG vs Villarreal in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
© Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Paris Saint-Germain head to Spain for Matchday 4 of the Champions League as the reigning European champions, riding a long winning streak and leading the league phase. But the trip to Villarreal comes with a notable handicap: two of the club’s most dangerous attackers are not part of the plan, and their absences have changed the way Luis Enrique can set up his front line.

Both injuries took place in the same match. During PSG’s 4-2 win over Barcelona in Matchday 3, Ousmane Dembele pulled up in the 19th minute while sprinting and grabbed his left thigh, with the club’s medical staff later pointing to a muscle injury.

He had been in outstanding form, with four goals and six assists in ten competitive matches this season, including six goal contributions in just two Champions League games.

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On the other hand, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered a more serious blow in the same game. After almost an hour, the Georgian twisted his knee in a fair challenge by Barcelona’s Xavi Espart and landed awkwardly on the turf, needing help to leave the pitch. PSG later confirmed that he has torn his cruciate ligament, an injury that will keep him out for months, and he is still recovering.

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A long injury list for Luis Enrique

Dembele and Kvaratskhelia are not the only absences for PSG. Captain Marquinhos, who also went off injured against Barcelona, is missing with a hamstring strain, while Nuno Mendes and Alessandro Longoni are out with leg injuries. The list leaves Luis Enrique with fewer options on the wings and in defense than he would like.

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How to watch Villarreal vs PSG match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Even so, the French club has the depth to keep competing at the top. The preview expects Maghnes Akliouche, Ferran Torres and Desire Doue to lead the attack, while Achraf Hakimi, who scored a hat trick in the 5-1 win over Le Havre, arrives in strong form on the right side.

With so many players unavailable, PSG will need their depth to make the difference at Estadio de la Ceramica. Luis Enrique’s side has shown this season that it can win with different faces, and Villarreal, who have struggled for consistency, will try to take advantage of a team that is missing some of its biggest names.

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