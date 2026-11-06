How to watch PSG vs Troyes: 2026/27 Ligue 1, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all the details on where you can watch PSG vs Troyes on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: PSG vs Troyes

WHAT: Ligue 1

WHEN: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT • Saturday, November 7, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

PSG turn to domestic obligations after their dominant display in Europe and a 6-0 win over Villarreal. The seemingly challenging duel for Les Parisiens without Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Marquinhos only revealed the quality of Luis Enrique’s system and confirmed their status as one of the best teams in Europe. PSG tore the Spanish outfit apart inside the opening 20 minutes, taking a 4-0 lead at halftime, and with a 6-0 win extended their winning streak to 10 matches across all competitions.

Troyes arrive in the capital buoyed by their most stable stretch of the campaign, having picked up four points from their last two Ligue 1 outings, as many as they managed from their previous seven matches. A resolute 0-0 draw away to Toulouse was followed by a 2-0 home victory against fellow promoted side Le Mans, lifting Stéphane Dumont’s men out of the automatic drop zone up to 16th place. Troyes is hoping to capitalize on fatigue and potential heavy rotations after PSG’s mid-week European clash, but the Villarreal duel only revealed Les Parisiens’ bench depth.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The dynamic of this clash hinges entirely on PSG’s ruthless attacking dominance, leaving little room for Troyes to play at their pace. Luis Enrique’s tactical approach prioritizes suffocating territorial control, high counter-pressing, and fluid wide overloads. PSG comfortably pace Ligue 1 across key attacking metrics: they have the division’s highest expected goals tally (23.96 xG), most total shots (178), most shots on target (71), and most goals (21). Even while rotating heavily to manage midweek Champions League commitments, PSG created chances at will from wide channels and half-spaces, taking 22 shots, 12 on target, in their Villarreal duel.

Troyes face a stark tactical hurdle in trying to contain PSG. The visitors have generated just 11.74 xG across nine games, the third-lowest tally in the division, and share the league’s lowest scoring output with just seven goals. While their shot volume of 13.67 attempts per 90 ranks a respectable sixth in Ligue 1, much of that total stems from chasing games late while trailing. Against PSG, Troyes cannot afford an expansive game; their 4-3-3 shape will inevitably collapse into a low 4-5-1 block to deny central space between the lines. Troyes rotated between the 4-3-3 and the 4-2-3-1 system, but under PSG’s relentless pressure, it will likely become a 4-5-1.

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Troyes’ primary tactical opening lies in PSG’s defensive vulnerability in transition. PSG average 10.4 PPDA (passes per defensive action allowed), the lowest average in the league, suggesting they are the most aggressive team when out of possession. Furthermore, Luis Enrique’s team has kept just two clean sheets in nine Ligue 1 matches this term, conceding an average of 1.11 goals per game. If Troyes striker Renaud Ripart can hold up possession against PSG’s aggressive press, the visitors could find rare counter-attacking spaces behind advanced full-backs Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Digne.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Paris Saint-Germain have enjoyed near-total dominance over Troyes in recent history, remaining unbeaten in their last 20 meetings across all competitions, with 16 wins and four draws. Troyes must look back to 2001 for their last victory over Les Parisiens, underscoring the scale of the challenge ahead.

The sides last met during the 2022/23 campaign before Troyes’ temporary drop down to Ligue 2. PSG took maximum points across both fixtures that season, winning 3-1 away at the Stade de l’Aube and edging a chaotic 4-3 thriller at the Parc des Princes.

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However, despite the dominance, goals have been a trend when these two teams have met recently. The last five H2H meetings have averaged an impressive 4.0 goals per game, with both teams scoring in four of the last five.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Luis Enrique will once again manage minutes across his squad following a draining European schedule, but PSG’s depth gives them ample cover in every department. Meanwhile, Troyes face a single injury,

For Les Parisiens, Marquinhos, Ousmane Dembélé, and Nuno Mendes remain sidelined with ongoing injuries, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is out long term. Despite those absences, PSG’s rotational options impressed in Spain, with Senny Mayulu, Dro Fernández, and Maghnes Akliouche offering fresh legs and technical quality around experienced anchors Achraf Hakimi and Warren Zaïre-Emery. Five different PSG players scored in their Villarreal duel.

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PSG Projected XI (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernández, Digne; Akliouche, Zaïre-Emery, Dro Fernández; Torres, Mayulu, Godts.

Luis Enrique is expected to use his squad depth again to keep his players fresh amid a demanding schedule. Despite missing key figures like Marquinhos, Mendes, and Dembélé, the expected front line of Ferran Torres, Senny Mayulu, and Mika Godts possesses more than enough firepower to overwhelm the visitors. Warren Zaïre-Emery will continue to dictate the tempo in midfield, while Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Digne will be tasked with providing the width to stretch Troyes’ low block.

Troyes Projected XI (4-3-3): Konaté; Maronnier, Monfray, Júnior Díaz, Gozzi; Mille, Diop, Karim; Ifnaoui, Ripart, N’Kada.

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There are no fresh injury concerns for Stéphane Dumont following their hard-fought 2-0 victory over Le Mans, and he is expected to stick with a familiar lineup to maintain their recent defensive stability. The team has already adapted to the absence of Koné and Ouzenadji. Renaud Ripart will spearhead the attack, and his ability to hold up the ball will be vital in relieving pressure on a Troyes backline likely to face a barrage of Parisian attacks.

More details on how to watch

For those looking for the PSG vs Troyes game, the match will be broadcast live on Fubo. You can watch on your TV, computer, phone, or tablet through the Fubo app, which is compatible with most streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles.

A subscription to Fubo is a gateway to more than just the Ligue 1. It provides access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions, such as Premier League and LaLiga.

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Beyond the world of soccer, Fubo offers a vast library of entertainment. Subscribers can enjoy thousands of movies, exclusive TV series, and live coverage of other major sports, including NFL and MLB, making it an all-in-one entertainment hub.

SEE MORE: For a complete schedule of games, check out our Ligue 1 TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.