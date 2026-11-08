How to watch Estrela Amadora vs Benfica match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Primeira Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Estrela Amadora vs Benfica on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Estrela Amadora vs Benfica WHAT Primeira Liga WHEN 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT • Sunday, November 8, 2026 WHERE Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Estrela Amadora head into this one on a rough stretch, having lost 1-2 to Moreirense on October 31 and fallen 0-2 to Casa Pia on October 24. Before that slide they did beat Fazendense 2-1 on October 17, showing they can get results against teams closer to their level. Two defeats in their last three games leave them needing a response at home, and a visit from Benfica is a tough way to try to turn things around.

Benfica arrive in form, having won their last three games in a row. They beat Lech 3-1 on November 5, followed a 1-0 win over Alverca on November 2, and before that put four past Gil Vicente in a 4-1 win on October 29. That run of victories, scoring at least once in every game and conceding just once in Lech’s case, puts Benfica in a strong position to continue their momentum against a struggling Estrela Amadora side.

Estrela Amadora vs Benfica: last 9 meetings

In their last 9 meetings, Benfica have won 9 and Estrela Amadora have not won any, with no draws.

Match Score Date Competition Benfica vs. Estrela Amadora 4-0 January 25, 2026 Primeira Liga Estrela Amadora vs. Benfica 0-1 August 16, 2025 Primeira Liga Estrela Amadora vs. Benfica 2-3 February 2, 2025 Primeira Liga Benfica vs. Estrela Amadora 7-0 November 23, 2024 Taça de Portugal Benfica vs. Estrela Amadora 1-0 August 24, 2024 Primeira Liga Estrela Amadora vs. Benfica 1-4 January 29, 2024 Primeira Liga Benfica vs. Estrela Amadora 2-0 August 19, 2023 Primeira Liga Estrela Amadora vs. Benfica 2-3 November 20, 2022 Taça da Liga Estrela Amadora vs. Benfica 0-4 January 12, 2021 Taça de Portugal

2026-27 Primeira Liga standings before Matchday 11

# Team P GD Pts 1 Porto 10 +21 30 2 Benfica 10 +19 25 3 Sporting 11 +13 24 4 Santa Clara Azores 10 +9 21 5 Arouca 11 +5 20 6 Viseu 10 +3 20 7 Gil Vicente 10 +1 15 8 Braga 10 +1 14 9 Moreirense 11 -5 14 10 Famalicao 11 +1 13 11 Alverca 11 -1 12 12 Estrela Amadora 10 -4 10 13 Guimaraes 10 +0 9 14 Madeira 10 -12 8 15 Casa Pia 11 -14 8 16 CD Nacional 10 -9 7 17 Rio Ave 10 -14 7 18 Estoril 10 -14 2

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All upcoming 2026-27 Primeira Liga games

Game Day Time (ET) Alverca vs. Casa Pia Saturday, November 7, 2026 1:00 PM Sporting vs. Moreirense Saturday, November 7, 2026 3:30 PM Estoril vs. Madeira Sunday, November 8, 2026 10:30 AM CD Nacional vs. Viseu Sunday, November 8, 2026 10:30 AM Santa Clara Azores vs. Gil Vicente Sunday, November 8, 2026 10:30 AM Guimaraes vs. Porto Sunday, November 8, 2026 1:00 PM Rio Ave vs. Braga Sunday, November 8, 2026 3:30 PM Estrela Amadora vs. Benfica Sunday, November 8, 2026 3:30 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Estrela Amadora vs Benfica and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Estrela Amadora will face Benfica on Sunday, November 8, for the 2026-27 Primeira Liga.

Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT will carry the Estrela Amadora vs Benfica game in the United States.

Benfica lead the head-to-head with 9 wins in their last 9 meetings.

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