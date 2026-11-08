Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 LaLiga match

Atletico Madrid host Barcelona in a LaLiga clash that carries real weight near the top of the table, with Diego Simeone’s side looking to keep pace and Hansi Flick’s group chasing another statement win.

Atletico Madrid come into this one on a run of three straight wins, beating Levante 2-0 on October 31, Deportivo 1-0 on October 24 and Espanyol 1-0 on October 17. None of those results have come with much margin, but the clean sheets in all three show a side built on a solid defensive base under Simeone. A fourth straight win would send a strong signal that Atletico Madrid belong in the title picture.

Barcelona arrive off a 6-1 rout of Alaves last Saturday, a result that followed a 1-2 loss to Real Madrid on October 25 and a 5-2 win over Betis back on October 17. The scoreline against Alaves points to an attack firing on all cylinders, even if the defeat to their fiercest rival is still fresh. A win at the Metropolitano would answer any lingering questions after that loss and keep Barcelona firmly in the title race.

Atletico Madrid projected lineup

Simeone sets Atletico Madrid up in a 4-2-3-1, with Jan Oblak behind a back line of Marcos Llorente, Dávid Hancko, Marc Pubill and Álex Grimaldo. Koke and Pablo Barrios sit as the double pivot, giving the team cover to let Lee Kang-in, Giuliano Simeone and Álex Baena work around Julián Alvarez up top. Johnny is out, but the rest of the group is otherwise at full strength and set up to stay compact before looking to spring forward through Alvarez and Baena.

Atletico Madrid projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, Dávid Hancko, Álex Grimaldo, Koke, Lee Kang-in, Pablo Barrios, Giuliano Simeone, Julián Alvarez, Álex Baena. Coach: Diego Simeone.

Barcelona projected lineup

Flick also goes with a 4-2-3-1 for Barcelona, built around Joan García in goal and a back four of Brian Fariñas Pérez, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín and João Cancelo. Marc Bernal and Pedri anchor midfield, feeding Fermín López, Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon behind Raphinha. The absences of Dani Olmo, Xavi Espart, Roony Bardghji and Juan Hernández thin out Flick’s attacking options from the bench, putting extra weight on the front four to create and finish chances against a well organized Atletico Madrid defense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Joan García, Brian Fariñas Pérez, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo, Pedri, Fermín López, Marc Bernal, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon. Coach: Hansi Flick.