How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 LaLiga

|WHO
|Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
|WHAT
|LaLiga
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Sunday, November 8, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona
|1-2
|April 14, 2026
|UEFA Champions League
|Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid
|0-2
|April 8, 2026
|UEFA Champions League
|Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona
|1-2
|April 4, 2026
|Primera División
|Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid
|3-0
|March 3, 2026
|Copa del Rey
|Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona
|4-0
|February 12, 2026
|Copa del Rey
|Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid
|3-1
|December 2, 2025
|Primera División
|Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona
|0-1
|April 2, 2025
|Copa del Rey
|Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona
|2-4
|March 16, 2025
|Primera División
|Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid
|4-4
|February 25, 2025
|Copa del Rey
|Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid
|1-2
|December 21, 2024
|Primera División
2026-27 LaLiga standings before Matchday 12
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|11
|+34
|30
|2
|Real Madrid
|12
|+21
|30
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|11
|+14
|28
|4
|Real Betis
|11
|+3
|23
|5
|Real Sociedad
|11
|+0
|19
|6
|Sevilla
|12
|-2
|18
|7
|Athletic Club
|11
|+4
|16
|8
|Deportivo
|12
|+1
|15
|9
|Santander
|12
|-13
|14
|10
|Alaves
|12
|-2
|13
|11
|Villarreal
|11
|+0
|12
|12
|Celta Vigo
|11
|+0
|12
|13
|Espanyol
|12
|-1
|12
|14
|Rayo Vallecano
|10
|-5
|12
|15
|Getafe
|11
|-8
|12
|16
|Osasuna
|12
|-11
|12
|17
|Elche
|11
|-4
|10
|18
|Levante
|11
|-5
|10
|19
|Valencia
|12
|-12
|9
|20
|Malaga
|12
|-14
|5
All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Malaga vs. Santander
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|8:00 AM
|Espanyol vs. Deportivo
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|10:15 AM
|Osasuna vs. Athletic Club
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Valencia vs. Real Madrid
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Elche vs. Real Betis
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|8:00 AM
|Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|10:15 AM
|Villarreal vs. Getafe
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Celta Vigo vs. Levante
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
With ESPN+, you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Atletico Madrid will face Barcelona on Sunday, November 8, for the 2026-27 LaLiga.
- Fubo, ESPN Deportes will carry the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona game in the United States.
- Barcelona lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.