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How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 LaLiga

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
WHAT LaLiga
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Sunday, November 8, 2026
WHERE Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Atletico Madrid come into this one off a 0-2 loss to Bayern on November 3, a result that snapped the momentum they built with wins over Levante and Deportivo in late October. The Levante game ended 2-0 on October 31, and the Deportivo win came by a 1-0 scoreline a week before that. That stretch shows a team capable of grinding out low-scoring wins but still vulnerable against top-level opposition, and they will want to find that solid defensive base again on Sunday. A result at home against Barcelona would go a long way toward steadying things after the Bayern setback.
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Barcelona arrive in much better form, having beaten Villa 3-0 on November 3 and routed Alavés 6-1 just days earlier on October 31. Those two wins came after a 1-2 loss to Real Madrid on October 25, so the derby defeat has not slowed them down at all. Scoring six against Alavés and following it up with a comfortable win over Villa points to an attack hitting its stride. Barcelona will travel to Madrid looking to keep that scoring form going against an Atletico side that just shipped two goals to Bayern.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona 1-2 April 14, 2026 UEFA Champions League
Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid 0-2 April 8, 2026 UEFA Champions League
Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona 1-2 April 4, 2026 Primera División
Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid 3-0 March 3, 2026 Copa del Rey
Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona 4-0 February 12, 2026 Copa del Rey
Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid 3-1 December 2, 2025 Primera División
Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona 0-1 April 2, 2025 Copa del Rey
Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona 2-4 March 16, 2025 Primera División
Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid 4-4 February 25, 2025 Copa del Rey
Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid 1-2 December 21, 2024 Primera División

2026-27 LaLiga standings before Matchday 12

# Team P GD Pts
1 Barcelona 11 +34 30
2 Real Madrid 12 +21 30
3 Atletico Madrid 11 +14 28
4 Real Betis 11 +3 23
5 Real Sociedad 11 +0 19
6 Sevilla 12 -2 18
7 Athletic Club 11 +4 16
8 Deportivo 12 +1 15
9 Santander 12 -13 14
10 Alaves 12 -2 13
11 Villarreal 11 +0 12
12 Celta Vigo 11 +0 12
13 Espanyol 12 -1 12
14 Rayo Vallecano 10 -5 12
15 Getafe 11 -8 12
16 Osasuna 12 -11 12
17 Elche 11 -4 10
18 Levante 11 -5 10
19 Valencia 12 -12 9
20 Malaga 12 -14 5
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All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games

Game Day Time (ET)
Malaga vs. Santander Saturday, November 7, 2026 8:00 AM
Espanyol vs. Deportivo Saturday, November 7, 2026 10:15 AM
Osasuna vs. Athletic Club Saturday, November 7, 2026 12:30 PM
Valencia vs. Real Madrid Saturday, November 7, 2026 3:00 PM
Elche vs. Real Betis Sunday, November 8, 2026 8:00 AM
Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano Sunday, November 8, 2026 10:15 AM
Villarreal vs. Getafe Sunday, November 8, 2026 12:30 PM
Celta Vigo vs. Levante Sunday, November 8, 2026 12:30 PM
Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona Sunday, November 8, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.

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There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Atletico Madrid will face Barcelona on Sunday, November 8, for the 2026-27 LaLiga.
  • Fubo, ESPN Deportes will carry the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona game in the United States.
  • Barcelona lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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