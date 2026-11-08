Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

Crystal Palace host Liverpool at a difficult moment for both sides, with each team searching for a way to stop a run of results going the wrong way.

Crystal Palace come into this one on a three-game losing streak, falling 0-2 to Tottenham on October 31 after a 0-2 defeat to Newcastle on October 25. Before that they were beaten 0-5 by Albion on October 18, a run that has left them without a win in their last three. This match is a chance to stop the slide before it does more damage to their season.

Liverpool , despite a 0-1 loss to Arsenal on November 1, had won back-to-back matches before that setback, beating Albion 2-0 on October 25 and Brentford 2-1 on October 17. The Arsenal defeat snapped that winning run, and Liverpool will want to show it was a blip rather than a trend. A win at Selhurst Park would steady things quickly.

Crystal Palace projected lineup

Pierre Sage sets Crystal Palace up in a 3-4-2-1, with Chris Richards, Axel Disasi and Jaydee Canvot forming the back three in front of Dean Henderson. Adam Wharton and Quinten Timber anchor the midfield, while Daichi Kamada and Anan Khalaili operate just behind Jorgen Strand Larsen, who leads the line. Tyrick Mitchell and Yéremy Pino provide width from wing-back positions. The team is missing Ismaïla Sarr, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Chadi Riad and Takehiro Tomiyasu, a significant group of absences that affects both attacking depth and squad options at the back.

Crystal Palace projected starting XI (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson, Chris Richards, Axel Disasi, Jaydee Canvot, Daichi Kamada, Anan Khalaili, Adam Wharton, Quinten Timber, Yéremy Pino, Tyrick Mitchell, Jorgen Strand Larsen. Coach: Pierre Sage.

Liverpool projected lineup

Andoni Iraola lines Liverpool up in a 4-2-3-1, with Alisson behind a back four of Ronald Araujo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil Van Dijk and Miloš Kerkez. Alexis Mac Allister and Treymaurice Nyoni sit in the double pivot, supporting an attacking line of Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola and Cody Gakpo behind lone striker Alexander Isak. Liverpool are without Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni, Amara Nallo and Hugo Ekitiké, a list that includes both first-choice full backs and the senior striker option behind Isak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson, Ronald Araujo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil Van Dijk, Miloš Kerkez, Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz, Treymaurice Nyoni, Bradley Barcola, Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo. Coach: Andoni Iraola.