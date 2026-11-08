How to watch Guimaraes vs Porto match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Primeira Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Guimaraes vs Porto on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Guimaraes vs Porto WHAT Primeira Liga WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Sunday, November 8, 2026 WHERE Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Guimaraes host Porto on Sunday, November 8 in the 2026-27 Primeira Liga. They come into this one off a scoreless draw with Gil Vicente on November 2, a result that followed a 5-0 win over Marítimo and a narrow 1-0 victory against Recreativa. The goals dried up last time out, but the two wins before that show Guimaraes can score freely when things click. Hosting the league leaders from Porto gives them a chance to prove that run was no fluke.

Porto arrive in good form, having beaten Napoli 4-1 on November 4. That followed a 4-0 win over Estoril and a 1-0 result against Académico, meaning they have scored heavily in two of their last three outings. The win over Napoli stands out given the quality of that opponent, and it adds to a stretch where Porto have found the net in every match. They will travel to Guimaraes looking to keep that momentum going and stay on top of the table.

Guimaraes vs Porto: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Guimaraes vs. Porto 0-1 January 18, 2026 Primeira Liga Porto vs. Guimaraes 1-3 December 4, 2025 Taça da Liga Porto vs. Guimaraes 3-0 August 11, 2025 Primeira Liga Porto vs. Guimaraes 1-1 February 24, 2025 Primeira Liga Guimaraes vs. Porto 0-3 September 21, 2024 Primeira Liga Porto vs. Guimaraes 3-1 April 17, 2024 Taça de Portugal Porto vs. Guimaraes 1-2 April 7, 2024 Primeira Liga Guimaraes vs. Porto 0-1 April 3, 2024 Taça de Portugal Guimaraes vs. Porto 1-2 November 11, 2023 Primeira Liga Porto vs. Guimaraes 3-0 May 27, 2023 Primeira Liga

2026-27 Primeira Liga standings before Matchday 11

# Team P GD Pts 1 Porto 10 +21 30 2 Benfica 10 +19 25 3 Sporting 11 +13 24 4 Santa Clara Azores 10 +9 21 5 Arouca 11 +5 20 6 Viseu 10 +3 20 7 Gil Vicente 10 +1 15 8 Braga 10 +1 14 9 Moreirense 11 -5 14 10 Famalicao 11 +1 13 11 Alverca 11 -1 12 12 Estrela Amadora 10 -4 10 13 Guimaraes 10 +0 9 14 Madeira 10 -12 8 15 Casa Pia 11 -14 8 16 CD Nacional 10 -9 7 17 Rio Ave 10 -14 7 18 Estoril 10 -14 2

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All upcoming 2026-27 Primeira Liga games

Game Day Time (ET) Alverca vs. Casa Pia Saturday, November 7, 2026 1:00 PM Sporting vs. Moreirense Saturday, November 7, 2026 3:30 PM Estoril vs. Madeira Sunday, November 8, 2026 10:30 AM CD Nacional vs. Viseu Sunday, November 8, 2026 10:30 AM Santa Clara Azores vs. Gil Vicente Sunday, November 8, 2026 10:30 AM Guimaraes vs. Porto Sunday, November 8, 2026 1:00 PM Rio Ave vs. Braga Sunday, November 8, 2026 3:30 PM Estrela Amadora vs. Benfica Sunday, November 8, 2026 3:30 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Guimaraes vs Porto and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Guimaraes will face Porto on Sunday, November 8, for the 2026-27 Primeira Liga.

Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT will carry the Guimaraes vs Porto game in the United States.

Porto lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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