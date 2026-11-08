How to watch Guimaraes vs Porto match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Primeira Liga

|WHO
|Guimaraes vs Porto
|WHAT
|Primeira Liga
|WHEN
|1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Sunday, November 8, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Guimaraes vs Porto: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Guimaraes vs. Porto
|0-1
|January 18, 2026
|Primeira Liga
|Porto vs. Guimaraes
|1-3
|December 4, 2025
|Taça da Liga
|Porto vs. Guimaraes
|3-0
|August 11, 2025
|Primeira Liga
|Porto vs. Guimaraes
|1-1
|February 24, 2025
|Primeira Liga
|Guimaraes vs. Porto
|0-3
|September 21, 2024
|Primeira Liga
|Porto vs. Guimaraes
|3-1
|April 17, 2024
|Taça de Portugal
|Porto vs. Guimaraes
|1-2
|April 7, 2024
|Primeira Liga
|Guimaraes vs. Porto
|0-1
|April 3, 2024
|Taça de Portugal
|Guimaraes vs. Porto
|1-2
|November 11, 2023
|Primeira Liga
|Porto vs. Guimaraes
|3-0
|May 27, 2023
|Primeira Liga
2026-27 Primeira Liga standings before Matchday 11
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Porto
|10
|+21
|30
|2
|Benfica
|10
|+19
|25
|3
|Sporting
|11
|+13
|24
|4
|Santa Clara Azores
|10
|+9
|21
|5
|Arouca
|11
|+5
|20
|6
|Viseu
|10
|+3
|20
|7
|Gil Vicente
|10
|+1
|15
|8
|Braga
|10
|+1
|14
|9
|Moreirense
|11
|-5
|14
|10
|Famalicao
|11
|+1
|13
|11
|Alverca
|11
|-1
|12
|12
|Estrela Amadora
|10
|-4
|10
|13
|Guimaraes
|10
|+0
|9
|14
|Madeira
|10
|-12
|8
|15
|Casa Pia
|11
|-14
|8
|16
|CD Nacional
|10
|-9
|7
|17
|Rio Ave
|10
|-14
|7
|18
|Estoril
|10
|-14
|2
All upcoming 2026-27 Primeira Liga games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Alverca vs. Casa Pia
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|1:00 PM
|Sporting vs. Moreirense
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|3:30 PM
|Estoril vs. Madeira
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|10:30 AM
|CD Nacional vs. Viseu
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|10:30 AM
|Santa Clara Azores vs. Gil Vicente
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|10:30 AM
|Guimaraes vs. Porto
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|1:00 PM
|Rio Ave vs. Braga
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|3:30 PM
|Estrela Amadora vs. Benfica
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|3:30 PM
More details on how to watch
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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Summary
- Guimaraes will face Porto on Sunday, November 8, for the 2026-27 Primeira Liga.
- Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT will carry the Guimaraes vs Porto game in the United States.
- Porto lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.