How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 LaLiga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Valencia vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Valencia vs Real Madrid WHAT LaLiga WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, November 7, 2026 WHERE Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Valencia host Real Madrid on Saturday, November 7 in LaLiga coming off a 1-0 win over Elche on November 1. That result followed a 1-2 loss to Villarreal on October 24 and a scoreless draw against Athletic on October 17. The win over Elche snapped a two-game run without a victory, and Valencia will look to build on that result against the league’s top side. A home crowd expecting more consistency will want a repeat of the Elche performance rather than the form shown against Villarreal and Athletic.

Real Madrid arrive on the back of three straight wins, beating AEK Athens 3-2 on November 4, Santander 3-0 on November 1 and Barcelona 2-1 on October 25. That victory over Barcelona stands out given the opponent, and the subsequent wins over Santander and AEK Athens have kept the momentum going into this trip to Valencia. Real Madrid have scored at least two goals in each of those three games. The visitors will travel with confidence after a week that included a midweek win and two league victories either side of it.

Valencia vs Real Madrid: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Valencia vs. Real Madrid 0-2 February 8, 2026 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Valencia 4-0 November 1, 2025 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Valencia 1-2 April 5, 2025 Primera División Valencia vs. Real Madrid 1-2 January 3, 2025 Primera División Valencia vs. Real Madrid 2-2 March 2, 2024 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Valencia 5-1 November 11, 2023 Primera División Valencia vs. Real Madrid 1-0 May 21, 2023 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Valencia 2-0 February 2, 2023 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Valencia 1-1 January 11, 2023 Super Cup Real Madrid vs. Valencia 4-1 January 8, 2022 Primera División

2026-27 LaLiga standings before Matchday 12

# Team P GD Pts 1 Barcelona 11 +34 30 2 Atletico Madrid 11 +14 28 3 Real Madrid 11 +18 27 4 Real Betis 11 +3 23 5 Real Sociedad 11 +0 19 6 Sevilla 12 -2 18 7 Athletic Club 10 +4 15 8 Deportivo 11 +1 14 9 Alaves 12 -2 13 10 Villarreal 11 +0 12 11 Celta Vigo 11 +0 12 12 Rayo Vallecano 10 -5 12 13 Getafe 11 -8 12 14 Espanyol 11 -1 11 15 Osasuna 11 -11 11 16 Santander 11 -14 11 17 Elche 11 -4 10 18 Levante 11 -5 10 19 Valencia 11 -9 9 20 Malaga 11 -13 5

Advertisement

Advertisement

All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games

Game Day Time (ET) Sevilla vs. Alaves Friday, November 6, 2026 3:00 PM Malaga vs. Santander Saturday, November 7, 2026 8:00 AM Espanyol vs. Deportivo Saturday, November 7, 2026 10:15 AM Osasuna vs. Athletic Club Saturday, November 7, 2026 12:30 PM Valencia vs. Real Madrid Saturday, November 7, 2026 3:00 PM Elche vs. Real Betis Sunday, November 8, 2026 8:00 AM Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano Sunday, November 8, 2026 10:15 AM Villarreal vs. Getafe Sunday, November 8, 2026 12:30 PM Celta Vigo vs. Levante Sunday, November 8, 2026 12:30 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona Sunday, November 8, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch With ESPN+, you can watch Valencia vs Real Madrid and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.

Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.

In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary