Genoa vs AC Milan: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 Serie A match

Genoa host AC Milan at a moment when both sides arrive full of confidence, and this one has the look of a genuine measuring-stick fixture for the home side.

Genoa have won three straight, beating Lecce 2-1 on November 1 after a 2-0 win over Juventus on October 28 and a 1-0 result against Venezia FC on October 25. That stretch includes a statement win over Juventus, and De Rossi’s side will want to show that was no fluke against another top club. A victory here would extend their run to four games and keep them firmly in the upper half of the table conversation.

AC Milan head into this match off a 3-1 win over Inter on October 31, bouncing back from a 2-4 loss to Bologna on October 28 after beating Udinese 2-0 on October 25. The Inter result shows Milan can still produce big performances even after a setback, and Amorim will be looking for more consistency from his team. Another win on the road would steady the ship and keep Milan’s season on track after that loss to Bologna.

Genoa projected lineup

De Rossi sets Genoa up in a 3-4-2-1, with Bijlow behind a back three of Marcandalli, Oestigard and Vásquez. Messias and Ehizibue provide the width as wing-backs, while Frendrup anchors the midfield alongside Traoré. El Shaarawy and Ellertsson sit just behind Osmajić, who leads the line. There are no absences listed for Genoa, so De Rossi can call on his strongest available group for this one.

Genoa projected starting XI (3-4-2-1): Justin Bijlow, Alessandro Marcandalli, Leo Oestigard, Johan Vásquez, Júnior Messias, Kingsley Ehizibue, Morten Frendrup, Hamed Junior Traoré, Stephan El Shaarawy, Mikael Egill Ellertsson, Milutin Osmajić. Coach: Daniele De Rossi.

AC Milan projected lineup

Amorim also lines Milan up in a 3-4-2-1, with Maignan in goal behind Gila, De Winter and Bartesaghi. Pulisic and Moreira operate as the wing-backs, with Modrić and Musah controlling the center of the park. Rabiot and Diawara play in support of Ramos up top. Milan have no listed absences, giving Amorim a full squad to pick from as they look to build on their win over Inter.

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AC Milan projected starting XI (3-4-2-1): Mike Maignan, Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Davide Bartesaghi, Christian Pulisic, Diego Moreira, Luka Modrić, Yunus Musah, Adrien Rabiot, Sankhoun Diawara, Gonçalo Ramos. Coach: Ruben Amorim.