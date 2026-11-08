Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

Manchester United host Aston Villa with both sides looking to settle unsettled form, and this one carries weight well beyond the typical early-November fixture.

Manchester United come into this one off three straight defeats in all competitions, having lost 0-2 to Chelsea on October 31 and 0-3 to Bournemouth on October 25, with a 1-1 draw against Leeds on October 18 sandwiched between. That run leaves them without a win in their last three and searching for answers under Michael Carrick. A home game against Villa now looks like a chance to stop the slide rather than extend it.

Aston Villa arrive in much better shape, unbeaten in their last three matches. Unai Emery’s side beat Newcastle 1-0 on October 17 and followed that by beating Manchester City 2-1 on October 24, then drew 1-1 with Fulham on October 31. A positive result at Old Trafford would stretch that run further and reinforce Villa’s case as one of the form teams in the division right now.

Manchester United projected lineup

Carrick sets Manchester United up in a 4-2-3-1, with Senne Lammens behind a back line of Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven and Harry Maguire. Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans sit as the double pivot, shielding a back four that has shipped goals in each of the last two games. Ahead of them, Bruno Fernandes operates centrally behind Matheus Cunha, flanked by Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo, giving the attack width and combination play through the final third. The team is missing a significant chunk of its squad depth, with Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Šeško, Manuel Ugarte, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu all out, which limits Carrick’s options both in attack and across the back line.

Manchester United projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Diogo Dalot, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, Amad Diallo, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo. Coach: Michael Carrick.

Aston Villa projected lineup

Emery mirrors the hosts with a 4-2-3-1, Zion Suzuki starting behind Ian Maatsen, Pau Torres, Victor Lindelöf and Lamare Bogarde. Boubacar Kamara and Johan Manzambi anchor midfield, with Leon Goretzka pushed into a more advanced role. Alysson Edward Alysson and John McGinn support Nicolas Jackson in attack, giving Villa pace and movement to work off the lone striker. Villa are without Matty Cash, Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, which thins out their full back and defensive midfield options, but the rest of the lineup carries the same personnel that has driven their unbeaten run.

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Aston Villa projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Zion Suzuki, Lamare Bogarde, Victor Lindelöf, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen, Boubacar Kamara, Johan Manzambi, Leon Goretzka, Alysson Edward Alysson, Nicolas Jackson, John McGinn. Coach: Unai Emery.