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How to watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© AlamyLionel Messi of Inter Miami
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC
WHAT MLS
WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Saturday, November 7, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM Apple TV
Watch on Apple TV
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Match Overview

Inter Miami host Charlotte FC on Saturday, November 7, in a 2026 MLS season matchup. Miami beat New England 2-1 on November 2 to snap a two-game winless run that included a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati and a 0-2 loss to the Red Bulls. That win puts them back on track heading into this weekend. Their recent form has been uneven, but the result against New England gives them some momentum going into the matchup.
Charlotte FC arrive in good form after a pair of lopsided wins, beating Orlando City 4-0 on October 31 and CF Montreal 4-0 on October 28. Before that stretch they lost 2-3 to the Timbers on October 25. The two blowout wins have them scoring goals in bunches, and they will look to carry that form into their trip to Miami.
In their last 11 meetings, Inter Miami have won 5 and Charlotte FC have won 3, with 3 draws. The most recent meeting ended 0-0 in Charlotte on March 14. Charlotte FC also won the previous meeting between the two sides 3-0, back on September 13, 2025.
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Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami 0-0 March 14, 2026 MLS
Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami 3-0 September 13, 2025 MLS
Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC 1-0 March 9, 2025 MLS
Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC 1-1 September 28, 2024 MLS
Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami 1-2 July 3, 2024 MLS
Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami 1-0 October 21, 2023 MLS
Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC 2-2 October 19, 2023 MLS
Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC 4-0 August 12, 2023 Leagues Cup
Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC 3-2 July 17, 2022 MLS
Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami 1-0 May 7, 2022 MLS

2026 MLS season standings

# Team P GD Pts
1 Nashville 33 +44 74
2 Whitecaps 33 +38 61
3 Inter Miami 33 +21 59
4 New England 33 +9 58
5 Chicago Fire 33 +11 55
6 FC Dallas 33 +9 55
7 Charlotte FC 33 +15 53
8 San Jose 33 +8 52
9 STL FC 33 +10 51
10 Houston Dynamo 33 +1 51
11 LAFC 33 +13 47
12 Union 33 +11 47
13 FC Cincinnati 33 -6 46
14 Columbus 33 +6 44
15 LA Galaxy 33 -6 44
16 Timbers 33 -1 43
17 Rapids 33 -1 43
18 Sounders FC 33 -3 43
19 Orlando City 33 -16 43
20 Real Salt Lake 33 +0 42
21 Minnesota United 33 -4 41
22 NYCFC 33 +3 39
23 Toronto FC 33 -12 39
24 Red Bulls 33 -17 39
25 San Diego FC 33 -5 38
26 Austin 33 -21 34
27 Atlanta United 33 -14 33
28 D.C. United 33 -21 33
29 CF Montreal 33 -30 26
30 Sporting KC 33 -42 23

All upcoming 2026 MLS season games

Game Day Time (ET)
Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Saturday, November 7, 2026 4:00 PM
Union vs. Toronto FC Saturday, November 7, 2026 4:00 PM
Orlando City vs. New England Saturday, November 7, 2026 4:00 PM
Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United Saturday, November 7, 2026 4:00 PM
CF Montreal vs. Whitecaps Saturday, November 7, 2026 4:00 PM
Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC Saturday, November 7, 2026 4:00 PM
D.C. United vs. NYCFC Saturday, November 7, 2026 4:00 PM
FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville Saturday, November 7, 2026 4:00 PM
Sounders FC vs. LAFC Saturday, November 7, 2026 7:00 PM
San Diego FC vs. Sporting KC Saturday, November 7, 2026 7:00 PM
Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy Saturday, November 7, 2026 7:00 PM
Minnesota United vs. San Jose Saturday, November 7, 2026 7:00 PM
Houston Dynamo vs. STL FC Saturday, November 7, 2026 7:00 PM
FC Dallas vs. Rapids Saturday, November 7, 2026 7:00 PM
Austin vs. Timbers Saturday, November 7, 2026 7:00 PM
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Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary

  • Inter Miami will face Charlotte FC on Saturday, November 7, for the 2026 MLS season.
  • Apple TV will carry the Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC game in the United States.
  • Inter Miami lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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