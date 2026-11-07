How to watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

|WHO
|Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC
|WHAT
|MLS
|WHEN
|4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Saturday, November 7, 2026
|WHERE
|Apple TV
|STREAM
|Apple TV
Match Overview
Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami
|0-0
|March 14, 2026
|MLS
|Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami
|3-0
|September 13, 2025
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC
|1-0
|March 9, 2025
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC
|1-1
|September 28, 2024
|MLS
|Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami
|1-2
|July 3, 2024
|MLS
|Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami
|1-0
|October 21, 2023
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC
|2-2
|October 19, 2023
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC
|4-0
|August 12, 2023
|Leagues Cup
|Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC
|3-2
|July 17, 2022
|MLS
|Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami
|1-0
|May 7, 2022
|MLS
2026 MLS season standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Nashville
|33
|+44
|74
|2
|Whitecaps
|33
|+38
|61
|3
|Inter Miami
|33
|+21
|59
|4
|New England
|33
|+9
|58
|5
|Chicago Fire
|33
|+11
|55
|6
|FC Dallas
|33
|+9
|55
|7
|Charlotte FC
|33
|+15
|53
|8
|San Jose
|33
|+8
|52
|9
|STL FC
|33
|+10
|51
|10
|Houston Dynamo
|33
|+1
|51
|11
|LAFC
|33
|+13
|47
|12
|Union
|33
|+11
|47
|13
|FC Cincinnati
|33
|-6
|46
|14
|Columbus
|33
|+6
|44
|15
|LA Galaxy
|33
|-6
|44
|16
|Timbers
|33
|-1
|43
|17
|Rapids
|33
|-1
|43
|18
|Sounders FC
|33
|-3
|43
|19
|Orlando City
|33
|-16
|43
|20
|Real Salt Lake
|33
|+0
|42
|21
|Minnesota United
|33
|-4
|41
|22
|NYCFC
|33
|+3
|39
|23
|Toronto FC
|33
|-12
|39
|24
|Red Bulls
|33
|-17
|39
|25
|San Diego FC
|33
|-5
|38
|26
|Austin
|33
|-21
|34
|27
|Atlanta United
|33
|-14
|33
|28
|D.C. United
|33
|-21
|33
|29
|CF Montreal
|33
|-30
|26
|30
|Sporting KC
|33
|-42
|23
All upcoming 2026 MLS season games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Chicago Fire vs. Columbus
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|4:00 PM
|Union vs. Toronto FC
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|4:00 PM
|Orlando City vs. New England
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|4:00 PM
|Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|4:00 PM
|CF Montreal vs. Whitecaps
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|4:00 PM
|Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|4:00 PM
|D.C. United vs. NYCFC
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|4:00 PM
|FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|4:00 PM
|Sounders FC vs. LAFC
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|7:00 PM
|San Diego FC vs. Sporting KC
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Minnesota United vs. San Jose
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Houston Dynamo vs. STL FC
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|7:00 PM
|FC Dallas vs. Rapids
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Austin vs. Timbers
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|7:00 PM
Details on how to watch
Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Inter Miami will face Charlotte FC on Saturday, November 7, for the 2026 MLS season.
- Apple TV will carry the Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC game in the United States.
- Inter Miami lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 10 meetings.