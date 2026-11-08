How to watch Fiorentina vs Juventus match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Fiorentina vs Juventus on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Fiorentina vs Juventus WHAT Serie A WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Sunday, November 8, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, CBS Sports Golazo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Fiorentina host Juventus on Sunday, November 8 in Serie A off the back of a 4-2 win over Sassuolo last Sunday. That result followed a 2-2 draw with Atalanta on October 29 and a 1-2 loss to Inter on October 25, so the home side have mixed attacking output with some defensive lapses over their last three outings. The win over Sassuolo snapped a two-game winless run and gives Fiorentina some momentum heading into this one. A result here would give them back-to-back Serie A wins for the first time in this short stretch.

Juventus arrive having won two of their last three, beating AZ 2-1 on November 5 and Napoli 2-0 on November 1, sandwiched around a 0-2 loss to Genoa on October 28. The win over Napoli stands out as their most impressive result of the recent run, while the Genoa defeat remains the one blemish in that span. Juventus have scored in each of their last two matches and look to carry that form into Florence. This trip represents a chance for them to put together a third win in four games.

Fiorentina vs Juventus: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Juventus vs. Fiorentina 0-2 May 17, 2026 Serie A Fiorentina vs. Juventus 1-1 November 22, 2025 Serie A Fiorentina vs. Juventus 3-0 March 16, 2025 Serie A Juventus vs. Fiorentina 2-2 December 29, 2024 Serie A Juventus vs. Fiorentina 1-0 April 7, 2024 Serie A Fiorentina vs. Juventus 0-1 November 5, 2023 Serie A Juventus vs. Fiorentina 1-0 February 12, 2023 Serie A Fiorentina vs. Juventus 1-1 September 3, 2022 Serie A Fiorentina vs. Juventus 2-0 May 21, 2022 Serie A Juventus vs. Fiorentina 2-0 April 20, 2022 Coppa Italia

2026-27 Serie A standings before Matchday 11

# Team P GD Pts 1 Lazio 10 +16 28 2 Roma 11 +21 27 3 Inter Milan 10 +13 25 4 Como 1907 10 +10 23 5 AC Milan 10 +9 21 6 Frosinone 11 +9 20 7 Juventus 10 +3 17 8 Bologna 11 +2 17 9 Cagliari 11 -5 16 10 Napoli 10 +4 14 11 Torino 11 -2 14 12 Genoa 10 -4 13 13 Atalanta 10 -4 11 14 Lecce 11 -10 10 15 Fiorentina 10 -8 8 16 Parma 11 -8 8 17 Sassuolo 11 -13 8 18 Monza 10 -7 7 19 Venezia FC 11 -13 6 20 Udinese 11 -13 5

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All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET) Torino vs. Lecce Saturday, November 7, 2026 9:00 AM Cagliari vs. Frosinone Saturday, November 7, 2026 9:00 AM Parma vs. Bologna Saturday, November 7, 2026 12:00 PM Roma vs. Sassuolo Saturday, November 7, 2026 2:45 PM Napoli vs. Lazio Sunday, November 8, 2026 6:30 AM Monza vs. Atalanta Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM Genoa vs. AC Milan Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM Inter Milan vs. Como 1907 Sunday, November 8, 2026 12:00 PM Fiorentina vs. Juventus Sunday, November 8, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Fiorentina vs Juventus and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Fiorentina will face Juventus on Sunday, November 8, for the 2026-27 Serie A.

Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Fiorentina vs Juventus game in the United States.

Juventus lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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