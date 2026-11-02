How to watch Villarreal vs PSG match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Villarreal vs PSG on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Villarreal vs PSG WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, November 3, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, DAZN USA STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Villarreal come into this Champions League matchday off a rough patch. They lost 0-1 to Espanyol last Thursday, a result that snapped the momentum they had built with a 5-0 win over Manacor and a 2-1 victory against Valencia. Those two wins before the Espanyol setback showed Villarreal could score freely and grind out tight results, but the home side will need to find that form again against a team of PSG’s quality. This match gives Villarreal a chance to prove the Espanyol loss was a blip rather than a trend.

PSG arrive in good shape after three straight wins. On October 30 they beat Le Havre 5-1, following a 2-0 win over Lyon on October 26 and a 4-2 victory against Barcelona on October 20. The Barcelona result in particular stands out given the opponent, and PSG have kept scoring at a high rate across all three games. With that kind of momentum, PSG travel to Spain looking to keep their unbeaten run going in the group phase.

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings before Matchday 4

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 3 +9 9 2 Aston Villa 3 +9 9 3 Liverpool 3 +5 9 4 Real Madrid 3 +5 9 5 Real Betis 3 +3 9 6 Stuttgart 3 +5 7 7 Arsenal 3 +4 7 8 Barcelona 3 +5 6 9 Como 1907 3 +5 6 10 Manchester City 3 +4 6 11 Club Brugge 3 +3 6 12 Sporting 3 +3 6 13 Dortmund 3 +1 6 14 Bayern Munich 3 +5 5 15 Roma 3 +3 4 16 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 +1 4 17 Atletico Madrid 3 +1 4 18 PSV 3 +0 4 19 Villarreal 3 +0 3 20 Inter Milan 3 -1 3 21 Manchester United 3 -1 3 22 Napoli 3 -2 3 23 LASK 3 -3 3 24 Galatasaray 3 -3 3 25 Sabah FK 3 -3 3 26 Feyenoord 3 -4 3 27 Lens 3 -4 3 28 Bodo Glimt 3 -5 3 29 RB Leipzig 3 -5 3 30 AEK Athens 3 -5 3 31 Fenerbahce 3 -6 2 32 Slavia Praha 3 -3 1 33 Viking 3 -4 1 34 Porto 3 -4 0 35 Lille 3 -6 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 3 -12 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM Villarreal vs. PSG Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester United vs. Roma Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Bodo Glimt vs. Lille Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Barcelona vs. Aston Villa Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM Viking vs. Sabah FK Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Lens vs. Como 1907 Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM PSV vs. Club Brugge Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Porto vs. Napoli Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Dortmund vs. Real Betis Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM

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More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

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Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary