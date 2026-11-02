How to watch Villarreal vs PSG match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

|WHO
|Villarreal vs PSG
|WHAT
|Champions League
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|WHERE
|Paramount+, DAZN USA
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings before Matchday 4
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|3
|+9
|9
|2
|Aston Villa
|3
|+9
|9
|3
|Liverpool
|3
|+5
|9
|4
|Real Madrid
|3
|+5
|9
|5
|Real Betis
|3
|+3
|9
|6
|Stuttgart
|3
|+5
|7
|7
|Arsenal
|3
|+4
|7
|8
|Barcelona
|3
|+5
|6
|9
|Como 1907
|3
|+5
|6
|10
|Manchester City
|3
|+4
|6
|11
|Club Brugge
|3
|+3
|6
|12
|Sporting
|3
|+3
|6
|13
|Dortmund
|3
|+1
|6
|14
|Bayern Munich
|3
|+5
|5
|15
|Roma
|3
|+3
|4
|16
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|3
|+1
|4
|17
|Atletico Madrid
|3
|+1
|4
|18
|PSV
|3
|+0
|4
|19
|Villarreal
|3
|+0
|3
|20
|Inter Milan
|3
|-1
|3
|21
|Manchester United
|3
|-1
|3
|22
|Napoli
|3
|-2
|3
|23
|LASK
|3
|-3
|3
|24
|Galatasaray
|3
|-3
|3
|25
|Sabah FK
|3
|-3
|3
|26
|Feyenoord
|3
|-4
|3
|27
|Lens
|3
|-4
|3
|28
|Bodo Glimt
|3
|-5
|3
|29
|RB Leipzig
|3
|-5
|3
|30
|AEK Athens
|3
|-5
|3
|31
|Fenerbahce
|3
|-6
|2
|32
|Slavia Praha
|3
|-3
|1
|33
|Viking
|3
|-4
|1
|34
|Porto
|3
|-4
|0
|35
|Lille
|3
|-6
|0
|36
|Slovan Bratislava
|3
|-12
|0
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Villarreal vs. PSG
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Manchester United vs. Roma
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Bodo Glimt vs. Lille
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Barcelona vs. Aston Villa
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|12:45 PM
|AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Viking vs. Sabah FK
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Lens vs. Como 1907
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
|RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
|PSV vs. Club Brugge
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Porto vs. Napoli
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Dortmund vs. Real Betis
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Villarreal will face PSG on Tuesday, November 3, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.
- Paramount+, DAZN USA will carry the Villarreal vs PSG game in the United States.