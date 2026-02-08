Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Kylian Mbappé’s Real Madrid reportedly lock in their first two signings and a priority target in the midfield for 2026-27

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Despite Kylian Mbappe‘s impressive form, Real Madrid are having a rather difficult season, as injuries and inconsistencies have taken center stage for the team. In light of this, they are already looking ahead to the 2026-27 season, seeking to improve the quality of their roster. For this reason, Real Madrid have reportedly decided to bring back two players due to their impressive form. In addition, they are reportedly prioritizing the signing of a world-class midfielder.

According to José Félix Díaz of Diario AS, Real Madrid have already decided that Nico Paz, currently on loan at Como 1907, will return to the team ahead of next season. As a result, they have chosen to pay the €9 million required to activate his buy-back clause. Alongside the Argentine, Endrick will also return to the squad and will neither be loaned out nor sold, as the club believes his breakout at Olympique Lyon has been impressive.

Even though Real Madrid have reportedly decided on the comebacks of Endrick and Nico Paz, they are still pursuing PSG star Vitinha to strengthen their roster. Nonetheless, the Spanish side has chosen not to take any action to secure his arrival until the Portuguese midfielder indicates his intention to leave the French club. In case the 25-year-old decides not to move forward, Los Blancos have also targeted Kees Smit from AZ Alkmaar, reports José Félix Díaz of Diario AS.

Report: Real Madrid seek defensive reinforcements but face a tough call

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Real Madrid have faced defensive struggles due to multiple injuries to Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, and David Alaba. Additionally, Dean Huijsen’s performance has drawn significant criticism. As a result, Los Blancos are reportedly committed to strengthening their back line, aiming for a radical transformation of their defensive unit. However, they confront a challenging decision in this endeavor.

Real Madrid&#039;s Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates with Vinicius Junior.

According to BILD, Nico Schlotterbeck has become Real Madrid’s top priority to strengthen their defensive line. With his contract expiring in 2027, the German could leave Borussia Dortmund in a relatively straightforward manner, albeit for a high transfer fee. While there are reportedly other names on the list, such as Castello Lukeba or Ibrahima Konaté, they also have the option to activate the buy-back clause for Jacobo Ramón, who is shining at Como 1907.

Advertisement
Rodrygo injury update: Real Madrid forward to miss upcoming La Liga matches

see also

Rodrygo injury update: Real Madrid forward to miss upcoming La Liga matches

Should Schlotterbeck, Lukeba, or Konaté arrive at Real Madrid, Jacobo Ramón’s return could be postponed until the 2027–28 season, as his buy-back option would still be available, reports Diario AS. However, they could risk losing the young Spaniard, as he is attracting interest from several top European clubs ahead of the 2026–27 season.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Valencia face Real Madrid for the Matchday 23 of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Below is a complete guide with key details, including kickoff times and how fans can watch the match live on TV and via streaming services.

Real Madrid’s Arbeloa fires at Barcelona over Negreira case: ‘The biggest scandal in Spanish soccer history’

Real Madrid’s Arbeloa fires at Barcelona over Negreira case: ‘The biggest scandal in Spanish soccer history’

Real Madrid's manager Alvaro Arbeloa was firm in his Barcelona comments.

Rodrygo injury update: Real Madrid forward to miss upcoming La Liga matches

Rodrygo injury update: Real Madrid forward to miss upcoming La Liga matches

Real Madrid won't have Rodrygo for their upcoming La Liga match against Valencia.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s drama reportedly pushes a Premier League star closer to a Saudi Pro League move in the 2026-27

Cristiano Ronaldo’s drama reportedly pushes a Premier League star closer to a Saudi Pro League move in the 2026-27

Following Al Nassr’s complicated transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly threatening to leave the Saudi Pro League. Amid this drama involving the Portuguese star, a Premier League standout is reportedly moving closer to the league for the 2026–27 season.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo