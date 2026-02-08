Kylian Mbappé’s Real Madrid reportedly lock in their first two signings and a priority target in the midfield for 2026-27

Despite Kylian Mbappe‘s impressive form, Real Madrid are having a rather difficult season, as injuries and inconsistencies have taken center stage for the team. In light of this, they are already looking ahead to the 2026-27 season, seeking to improve the quality of their roster. For this reason, Real Madrid have reportedly decided to bring back two players due to their impressive form. In addition, they are reportedly prioritizing the signing of a world-class midfielder.

According to José Félix Díaz of Diario AS, Real Madrid have already decided that Nico Paz, currently on loan at Como 1907, will return to the team ahead of next season. As a result, they have chosen to pay the €9 million required to activate his buy-back clause. Alongside the Argentine, Endrick will also return to the squad and will neither be loaned out nor sold, as the club believes his breakout at Olympique Lyon has been impressive.

Even though Real Madrid have reportedly decided on the comebacks of Endrick and Nico Paz, they are still pursuing PSG star Vitinha to strengthen their roster. Nonetheless, the Spanish side has chosen not to take any action to secure his arrival until the Portuguese midfielder indicates his intention to leave the French club. In case the 25-year-old decides not to move forward, Los Blancos have also targeted Kees Smit from AZ Alkmaar, reports José Félix Díaz of Diario AS.

Report: Real Madrid seek defensive reinforcements but face a tough call

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Real Madrid have faced defensive struggles due to multiple injuries to Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, and David Alaba. Additionally, Dean Huijsen’s performance has drawn significant criticism. As a result, Los Blancos are reportedly committed to strengthening their back line, aiming for a radical transformation of their defensive unit. However, they confront a challenging decision in this endeavor.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates with Vinicius Junior.

According to BILD, Nico Schlotterbeck has become Real Madrid’s top priority to strengthen their defensive line. With his contract expiring in 2027, the German could leave Borussia Dortmund in a relatively straightforward manner, albeit for a high transfer fee. While there are reportedly other names on the list, such as Castello Lukeba or Ibrahima Konaté, they also have the option to activate the buy-back clause for Jacobo Ramón, who is shining at Como 1907.

Should Schlotterbeck, Lukeba, or Konaté arrive at Real Madrid, Jacobo Ramón’s return could be postponed until the 2027–28 season, as his buy-back option would still be available, reports Diario AS. However, they could risk losing the young Spaniard, as he is attracting interest from several top European clubs ahead of the 2026–27 season.