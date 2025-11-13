Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

How to watch Guatemala vs Panama match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Adalberto Carrasquilla of Panama
© Michael Owens/Getty ImagesAdalberto Carrasquilla of Panama
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Guatemala vs Panama on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Guatemala vs Panama
WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Thursday, November 13, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, Peacock Premium and Telemundo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Group A of the CONCACAF qualifiers heats up with a pivotal clash that could redefine the race for automatic advancement. Panama, holding second place with six points after a nail-biting draw against Suriname, are within touching distance of the top but need a strong result to stay in control of their destiny.

Guatemala arrive full of confidence following a hard-fought win over El Salvador, looking to seize momentum and tighten their grip on first place. Don’t miss this high-stakes battle that could reshape the group standings—every minute counts.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Advertisement
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Guatemala vs. Panama LIVE: Key CONCACAF clash for a place in the 2026 World Cup

Guatemala vs. Panama LIVE: Key CONCACAF clash for a place in the 2026 World Cup

Guatemala and Panama will be clashing in a key CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifier game, so stick with us to not miss any details of the game.

How to watch El Salvador vs Panama in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch El Salvador vs Panama in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

El Salvador will face Panama in a Matchday 3 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live through multiple TV and streaming platforms.

El Salvador vs Panama: Projected lineups for 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers

El Salvador vs Panama: Projected lineups for 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers

The 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers return this weekend, and all eyes turn to Estadio Jorge Gonzalez, where El Salvador will host Panama in what promises to be a tense and tactical battle.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for World Cup 2026 debut in jeopardy after red card in Portugal’s defeat to Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for World Cup 2026 debut in jeopardy after red card in Portugal’s defeat to Ireland

Portugal could lose Cristiano Ronaldo for their FIFA World Cup 2026 debut after his red card against Ireland.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo