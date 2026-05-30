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PSG’s UEFA Champions League prize money: How much the winners take home

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Players of Paris Saint-Germain celebrate
© Getty ImagesPlayers of Paris Saint-Germain celebrate

The Champions League final in Budapest delivered another unforgettable chapter in European soccer as PSG emerged victorious, securing the biggest prize the club game has to offer. Beyond the celebrations, medals, and place in soccer history, the result also unlocked a significant financial reward that will strengthen the winner’s position heading into the coming seasons.

For the victorious club, the night was about more than lifting the famous trophy. The triumph completed a remarkable European campaign and ensured that the champion would receive one of the largest payouts available in world soccer, adding another layer of significance to an already historic occasion.

The journey to the final was long and demanding, requiring consistency across the league phase and resilience throughout the knockout rounds. By the time the final whistle sounded in Budapest, PSG had successfully navigated every challenge placed in front of them and earned the right to be called champions of Europe.

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Both finalists arrived with different ambitions. The Parisians sought to reinforce their status among Europe’s elite, while the Gunners chased a long-awaited continental crown that supporters had dreamed about for decades.

The UEFA Champions League trophy.

The UEFA Champions League trophy.

The final itself represented the culmination of months of work. Players, coaches, and supporters all understood that victory would bring prestige, global recognition, and a financial package capable of influencing future transfer plans and squad development.

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The financial jackpot behind the trophy

While the trophy naturally attracts most of the attention, UEFA’s financial rewards have become increasingly important. The winner’s earnings are not limited to the final itself, as clubs accumulate prize money through every stage of the competition.

By lifting the Champions League trophy, PSG will receive €25 million ($29m) for winning the final, while the defeated finalist would collect €18.5 million ($21.4m). The difference between victory and defeat in Budapest, therefore, amounted to €6.5 million ($7.5m).

champions league medal (2)

A detailed view of the UEFA Champions League winners medal

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However, those figures only tell part of the story. UEFA’s competition format rewards clubs for participation, victories during the league phase, progression through knockout rounds, and commercial value generated through television and coefficient rankings.

As a result, the eventual champion’s overall earnings from the competition are expected to reach somewhere between €150 million ($175m) and €160 million ($187m), making the Champions League one of the most lucrative tournaments in world sport.

2025-26 UEFA Champions League final prize money breakdown

Competition StagePrize Money (€)Prize Money ($)
League Phase Participation€18.62 million$21.60 million
League Phase Wins (maximum)€16.8 million$19.49 million
First Place in League Phase€9.9 million$11.48 million
Top-Eight Bonus€2 million$2.32 million
Round of 16 Qualification€11 million$12.76 million
Quarter-final Qualification€12.5 million$14.50 million
Semi-final Qualification€15 million$17.40 million
Final Qualification€18.5 million$21.46 million
Champions League Winner Bonus€6.5 million$7.54 million
Total Final Winner Share€25 million$29.00 million
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