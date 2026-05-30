PSG makes history by joining elite group of five clubs to win back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles

Paris Saint-Germain has written a new chapter in European soccer history after defeating Arsenal in the final and successfully defending its UEFA Champions League crown. The triumph in Budapest capped another remarkable campaign for the French giant, which had entered the season carrying the pressure of proving that last year’s success was no one-off achievement.

The victory over Arsenal ensured that PSG remained at the summit of European soccer and secured a place among the game’s most exclusive clubs. For a team that spent years chasing continental glory, the achievement represented another significant milestone in an era that continues to redefine the club’s standing on the biggest stage.

PSG’s route to the final was far from straightforward. Despite entering the tournament as defending champions, the French side faced questions early in the campaign after finishing outside the automatic qualification places during the league phase. Losses against Barcelona and Bayern Munich raised doubts about whether Luis Enrique’s team could repeat its success.

Those concerns quickly faded once the knockout rounds began. The Parisian club showcased its attacking strength throughout the latter stages of the competition. Victories over Monaco, Chelsea, and Liverpool highlighted the team’s growing confidence, while a dramatic semifinal success against Bayern demonstrated the resilience required to reach another final.

Luis Enrique, head coach of PSG excitedly reacts after the UEFA Champions League Final.

By the time PSG arrived in Budapest, momentum was firmly on its side. The Ligue 1 champion had already secured another domestic title and appeared ready for the biggest challenge of the season.

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Arsenal’s dream run ends at the final hurdle

Arsenal entered the final carrying enormous belief after ending its long wait for a Premier League title. Mikel Arteta’s side had enjoyed an outstanding European campaign and reached Budapest without suffering a single defeat in the competition.

The Gunners navigated difficult knockout ties against Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting Lisbon, and Atletico Madrid. Their discipline and tactical organization earned widespread praise and set up a first European Cup final appearance in two decades. However, the final proved one step too far against a PSG side packed with experience and attacking quality.

Kai Havertz of Arsenal.

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Ultimately, the French side’s attacking depth proved decisive. The defending champion found moments of quality when it mattered most, allowing the French club to retain its European crown.

The historic record finally revealed

The significance of PSG’s victory extends far beyond a single final. By lifting the trophy for a second consecutive season, the French champion became only the ninth club in history to successfully defend the European Cup or Champions League and just the second club to achieve the feat in the modern Champions League era.

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PSG now joins an elite group that includes Real Madrid, Benfica, Inter, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, and Milan. Even more remarkably, PSG became the first French club ever to retain Europe’s biggest club trophy. The achievement places Luis Enrique’s team alongside some of the greatest dynasties the sport has ever seen.

For years, defending the Champions League title was viewed as one of soccer’s most difficult challenges. Since the competition’s rebranding in 1992, only Real Madrid had managed it, winning three consecutive titles between 2016 and 2018. It has now added its name to that exclusive list.