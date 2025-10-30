Trending topics:
Copa Libertadores
How to watch Palmeiras vs LDU Quito in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa Libertadores

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Jeison Medina of LDU de Quito is challenged by Joaquin Piquerez of Palmeiras
© Franklin Jacome/Getty ImagesJeison Medina of LDU de Quito is challenged by Joaquin Piquerez of Palmeiras
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Palmeiras vs LDU Quito on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Palmeiras vs LDU Quito
WHAT Copa Libertadores
WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Thursday, October 30, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
Match Overview

Liga de Quito enter the second leg with a huge advantage, riding a 3-0 lead after a blistering first half at home put them firmly in control of the series. What many expected to be a close showdown has so far swung decisively toward the Ecuadorian side, but Palmeiras isn’t out of the fight yet.

The Brazilian squad knows they’ll need a flawless performance to overturn the deficit against a Liga team that has consistently excelled on foreign soil. Don’t miss this high-stakes clash—it promises drama and intensity until the final whistle.

More details on how to watch

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
