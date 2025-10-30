Argentina wonderkid compared to Lionel Messi by Barcelona legend Cesc Fabregas

During his years with Barcelona, Lionel Messi played alongside countless stars who helped lead the team to the top of European and world soccer. One of them was Cesc Fabregas, the talented Spanish midfielder who now manages Como 1907 in Serie A. There, he coaches a young Argentine player with enormous potential and some qualities reminiscent of Leo.

In a recent press conference shared by Marca, Fabregas was asked about Nicolas Paz and the team’s growing reliance on him. “Nico is an important player, he’s growing. He’s a young player who’s very hungry,” the coach began, before referencing his own experience as a Barcelona player between 2011 and 2014 to illustrate his point.

“I played with Messi, who scored 91 goals in one year. Just goals — I’m not even talking about assists — maybe with assists it’s 120 in a year,” Cesc recalled. “So what can I say? Yes, if I won a 100-point league title, it’s thanks to Messi. Guardiola became Guardiola thanks to Messi. Yes, but also no.”

Fabregas emphasized that while individual brilliance from certain key players is often decisive for a team’s success, the collective structure is even more important. “I have to find solutions to get the best out of my players based on their characteristics, depending on what I have on the roster,” he explained.

Nicolas Paz of Como.

Nico Paz’s impact in Serie A

This is Paz’s second season in Serie A since joining from Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. While his first year was solid, his current campaign has been outstanding, making him one of the league’s most impressive performers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi to be joined by several new teammates ahead of Argentina’s 2025 finale in Africa

Nicolas Paz has played 10 matches this season for Como 1907 across Serie A and the Coppa Italia, scoring 4 goals and providing 4 assists — nearly a goal contribution per game. That form has also earned him a growing role with the Argentina national team, where he shares the field with Lionel Messi.

Fabregas praises Nico Paz

In the same press conference, Fabregas didn’t hold back his praise for Paz. “Nico is a great player, and we need him. He’s improving a lot, but he has to keep doing things the same way — with the same humility and the same courage on the pitch,” said the coach.

Addressing the supposed dependence of Como on Paz’s performances, Cesc Fabregas was straightforward. “There’s a lot behind it. Why does he touch the ball so often? Because our buildup is designed for him to receive the ball in specific ways in every match,” the former Barcelona player explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Serie A 2025 TV Schedule and Streaming Links in the USA

However, Fabregas made it clear that Como aren’t completely dependent on Paz and can cope without him if needed. “Obviously, if one day Nico isn’t there, I assure you we’ll still score goals,” said the coach. “Maybe in a different way, with another kind of player.”