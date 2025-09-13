Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Liga MX
Comments

How to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Daniel Aceves of Pachuca
© Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesDaniel Aceves of Pachuca
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Pachuca vs Cruz Azul
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT • Saturday, September 13, 2025
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Pachuca head into Matchday 8 under pressure after falling to Club America, a result that knocked them down to sixth place and put their automatic quarterfinal qualification at risk. A win is crucial if they want to stay in the hunt.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, is carrying momentum after a hard-fought victory over Chivas that boosted them to 17 points, just shy of Monterrey at the top of the table. With both clubs chasing critical positions in the standings, this showdown has major playoff implications.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
Advertisement
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Advertisement
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Huge boost for Sergio Ramos and Liga MX: Monterrey makes shock move for ex-Manchester United star

Huge boost for Sergio Ramos and Liga MX: Monterrey makes shock move for ex-Manchester United star

Liga MX giant Monterrey has just pulled off one of the most eye-catching transfers of the summer, securing a major European name to join Sergio Ramos in its title-chasing squad.

How to watch Club America vs Pachuca the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Club America vs Pachuca the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Club America will host Pachuca for Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about this clash, including kickoff times and complete broadcast information for TV and streaming in the USA.

How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Chivas take on Cruz Azul for Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about this clash, including kickoff times and complete broadcast information for TV and streaming in the USA.

How to watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

How to watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

Charlotte will face Inter Miami in a 2025 MLS regular season clash. Find out everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch this can’t-miss matchup live in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo