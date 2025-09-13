How to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Pachuca vs Cruz Azul WHAT Liga MX WHEN 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT • Saturday, September 13, 2025 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Pachuca head into Matchday 8 under pressure after falling to Club America, a result that knocked them down to sixth place and put their automatic quarterfinal qualification at risk. A win is crucial if they want to stay in the hunt.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, is carrying momentum after a hard-fought victory over Chivas that boosted them to 17 points, just shy of Monterrey at the top of the table. With both clubs chasing critical positions in the standings, this showdown has major playoff implications.

