How to watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

By Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Alika Jenner/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Charlotte vs Inter Miami
WHAT MLS 2025 season
WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, September 13, 2025
WHERE MLS Season Pass
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV

Match Overview

Inter Miami return to league action with plenty to prove after falling 3-0 to the Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final. Lionel Messi and company sit sixth in the Eastern Conference with 46 points and now square off against Charlotte FC, who occupy fourth place on 50 points.

Both clubs are in the thick of the playoff race, and with the standings this tight, every result carries major weight. Charlotte will be looking to keep pressure on the leaders, while Miami need a strong response to push closer to the top.

Details on how to watch

MLS Season Pass is the new home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
MLS Season Pass is part of a 10-year rights deal with Apple, MLS Season Pass is a service direct from the league available through Apple TV that will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
The service also features MLS NEXT Pro (MLS 3rd division reserve league) and MLS NEXT games (youth development league), as well as exclusive team and league content available nowhere else.
MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
