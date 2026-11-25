Pep Guardiola has joined the conversation about Cristiano Ronaldo‘s departure from the Portugal national team, and the Spanish coach did not hold back in calling for a proper goodbye for the forward.

In an interview with Brazilian legend Romario, Guardiola said that the situation has to end well and that Portugal cannot let Ronaldo leave the national team in this manner.

“Cristiano cannot leave in this way, the Portuguese national team cannot let him leave like this,” Guardiola said. According to the coach, Ronaldo has been an important figure, not only for himself and for Portugal, but for the future generations of Portuguese players, who should see that a player of his stature leaves the way he deserves.

“There are very special players and Cristiano has been one of them,” he added, saying that the federation has to fix the situation and that, although it is not his problem, it has to be fixed.

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Guardiola’s words come after a turbulent end to Ronaldo’s international career. The forward walked out of the national team’s camp in September after a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus and announced his retirement on November 5, finishing with 146 goals in 234 matches.

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Portugal paid tribute to him before the match against Denmark in Braga on November 14, but without Ronaldo present, and the federation has promised a farewell event for which no date has been announced.

see also Bruno Fernandes breaks down Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal exit: ‘It was not the ideal way for a player of his stature’

Guardiola’s vision of the farewell Ronaldo deserves

For Guardiola, the solution goes beyond avoiding a bad ending, as he also has a clear idea of what the goodbye should look like. The coach called for a celebration in which Ronaldo can feel the affection of his people, and he stressed that the forward must also play his part by making an effort to forget what happened in the past.

“A career is not judged by a month or two, or by an understanding or lack of understanding with one or two people,” he said. According to Guardiola, great players “have to leave through the front door,” because they have earned it with everything they have given to the sport.

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The Spanish coach also said that Ronaldo’s farewell has to serve as an example for the children who follow their idols’ careers. “‘I want to leave one day like Romario did, like Cristiano, like Messi, like Maldini, or like the great players there have been.’ That is how it has to be,” Guardiola concluded.

Guardiola’s message is a call for both sides to turn the page, so that Ronaldo’s 23 years with Portugal are remembered for what they achieved and not for how they ended. With the federation having promised a tribute, the challenge now is to turn that pledge into a farewell worthy of the country’s all-time leading scorer.