Cristiano Ronaldo‘s legacy has sparked another major debate about his place among soccer’s all-time greats, with former Portugal manager Roberto Martinez offering a verdict that puts the forward in extraordinary company. After working alongside him for three years, the Spanish coach has made it clear that Ronaldo’s achievements deserve a place in soccer’s highest historical conversation.

The Spanish boss’ comments come shortly after Ronaldo brought his international career to an end, leaving behind records that may stand for generations. His 23-year journey with Portugal produced individual milestones and major trophies that transformed the country’s standing in international soccer.

Ronaldo announced his retirement from international soccer on November 5, 2026, aged 41, ending a career that began with his senior debut against Kazakhstan in August 2003. He finished with 234 appearances and 146 goals for the Selecao, making him the leading men’s international appearance maker and goalscorer.

His international honors include Euro 2016 and UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025. Ronaldo also represented Portugal at six World Cups and six European Championships, maintaining his place at the highest level of international soccer for more than two decades.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates victory with Roberto Martinez, Manager of Portugal.

Martinez coached the forward for 37 matches, during which Ronaldo scored 28 goals. Their time together also included Portugal’s 2025 Nations League triumph, with the former manager continuing to speak highly of the standards his captain maintained.

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Martinez compares Ronaldo to Messi, Maradona and Cruyff

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Martinez reflected on the debate surrounding Ronaldo’s performances and his final months with the national team. The coach suggested that opinions about the forward’s current level should be separated from the achievements that can be measured through his career statistics. “Over the past few days, there have been plenty of subjective takes on the player he is today. What remains undisputed are the statistics and the indelible mark he has left on football,” Martinez said.

The 52-year-old then delivered his strongest assessment, placing Ronaldo in the same historical category as Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Johan Cruyff. The Spanish coach argued that the forward’s statistics and impact on soccer justify comparisons with the three legendary figures. “We’re talking about a player at the level of Lionel Messi, Maradona, Johan Cruyff: those are the numbers of a player like Cristiano,” he explained.

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Martinez went even further when discussing Ronaldo’s importance to Portuguese soccer, suggesting the country may never produce another player of comparable stature. “Cristiano is probably one of the most iconic figures. I don’t think we’ll ever see a player of that stature in Portugal again,” he added.

Ronaldo’s records underline Martinez’s verdict

The numbers behind Ronaldo’s career help explain why Martinez holds such a high opinion of the forward. His 146 international goals and 234 appearances are both men’s soccer records, while he has also scored 987 senior career goals according to the supplied figures, putting him within reach of the historic 1,000-goal milestone.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the UEFA Nations League trophy

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Ronaldo’s record includes 10 international hat-tricks, 23 penalties and 11 direct free-kicks, alongside goals scored with both feet and his head. His longevity has also allowed him to remain a prolific scorer beyond the age of 40.

Messi, Maradona and Cruyff each left their own distinct mark on soccer, whether through creativity, individual brilliance or tactical influence. Martinez’s comparison does not erase those differences; instead, it places Ronaldo among the rare players whose achievements and influence have helped define entire generations of the sport.