Kylian Mbappe is closing in on another significant career achievement, with his latest performances for Real Madrid bringing him closer to a landmark associated with one of his former Paris Saint-Germain teammates. The French forward’s remarkable scoring consistency has put Neymar Jr. firmly in his sights, setting up an intriguing comparison between two players who once shared the same attack in Paris.

Their careers have followed different paths since they joined forces at PSG in 2017. While Neymar became one of the defining creative talents of his generation, Mbappe has continued to build an extraordinary goalscoring record at club and international level.

Mbappe strengthened his position among Europe’s leading forwards with a two-goal performance against PSV in the Champions League on November 24. The brace took his official senior career tally to 458 goals, according to the figures provided, as he continued his prolific start to life at Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old has scored across three major club spells, first making his breakthrough at Monaco before becoming Paris Saint-Germain‘s all-time leading scorer. His move to the Bernabeu in 2024 has provided another stage for his goalscoring exploits, with 19 goals in all competitions during the 2026-27 campaign.

Neymar’s career remains impressive benchmark

Neymar built his reputation at Santos before establishing himself among the world’s best at Barcelona and PSG. His career also included a spell at Al-Hilal before he returned to Santos, while his international achievements with Brazil further strengthened his standing in the game.

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The Brazilian remains his country’s all-time leading scorer, with 80 goals in 130 appearances. Although injuries have disrupted parts of his career, Neymar’s creativity, dribbling and ability to produce decisive moments have made him one of the most influential attacking players of his generation.

Neymar of Brazil celebrates with the adidas Golden Ball award after the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 Final

Neymar set to lose another major record as Mbappe closes in

The latest comparison puts Mbappe within touching distance of his former teammate’s overall senior goalscoring total. Mbappe has 458 goals, while Neymar has 462, meaning the Real Madrid forward needs four more to draw level and five to move ahead outright, as suggested by Playmakerstats. The figures include senior club and international goals, excluding youth soccer and unofficial friendlies.

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There are minor differences between statistical databases, particularly over certain matches and the timing of updates, but the supplied totals place the gap at five goals. Mbappe’s club record currently gives him the advantage in that category, with 391 goals compared with Neymar’s 382. Neymar, however, remains ahead internationally, having scored 80 times for Brazil against Mbappe’s 67 for France.

Player Club Goals Senior International Goals Total Career Goals Neymar 382 (Santos, Barcelona, PSG, Al-Hilal) 80 (Brazil) 462 Kylian Mbappe 391 (Monaco, PSG, Real Madrid) 67 (France) 458

The milestone carries an added narrative because the two forwards spent six seasons together at PSG between 2017 and 2023. Their partnership helped make the French club one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking sides, with Neymar’s creativity complementing Mbappe’s pace and finishing.

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(L – R) Neymar and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain acknowledge the fans

They also reached the 2020 UEFA Champions League final, although the French side lost to Bayern Munich. During their shared spell, Neymar scored 118 goals for the club, while Mbappe found the net 256 times and eventually became its record goalscorer.