Christian Pulisic‘s remarkable revival at Milan has reached another milestone after the American forward continued his outstanding run of form with another goal against Frosinone. Under Ruben Amorim, the 28-year-old has become one of the Rossoneri’s most influential players, earning praise from his manager and establishing himself as a central figure in the club’s attacking plans.

The former Chelsea star scored during Milan‘s emphatic 5-1 victory over Frosinone at San Siro, taking his recent scoring record to another level. His latest performance also came at an important moment for Amorim, whose team is looking to carry its domestic form into European competition.

Pulisic’s 2026 campaign has been a story of two contrasting periods. After struggling for goals during the first half of the year, he has emerged as one of the most productive attacking players in Serie A since the start of the new season.

His goal against Frosinone came in the 68th minute after a corner was cleared, allowing him to collect the ball inside his own half and launch a devastating counter-attack. He outpaced Aleksa Terzic before lifting a composed finish over goalkeeper Lorenzo Palmisani, adding another highlight to his growing collection of impressive goals.

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The American has now scored seven goals in his last eight appearances for club and country, including three during the United States’ Nations League quarter-final victory over Haiti. His bicycle kick in the second leg was among the standout moments of the international break, as the USMNT secured an 8-0 aggregate triumph.

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Milan’s American star reaches another personal milestone

The Frosinone match also marked Pulisic’s 146th appearance for Milan, making the Italian club the side he has represented most often at senior level. He moved ahead of his previous record of 145 appearances for Chelsea, while he made 127 first-team appearances during his time at Borussia Dortmund. His numbers in Italy have been particularly impressive, with 47 goals and 28 assists in 146 appearances according to the supplied statistics.

By comparison, he recorded 26 goals and 21 assists in 145 matches for Chelsea. Pulisic’s resurgence has also strengthened his relationship with Amorim, who made his admiration clear before the Frosinone match. The Rossoneri manager has repeatedly highlighted the forward’s importance, particularly his movement between the lines and ability to create danger in different attacking positions.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates scoring

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Amorim also described Pulisic as part of Milan’s present and future, believing the forward still has considerable room for improvement. His confidence in the player was reflected in the club’s decision to secure his future with a contract extension through 2031.

European soccer presents Pulisic with another challenge

Despite his outstanding domestic and international form, Pulisic still has something to prove in the Europa League. He has yet to score in his limited European playing time this season, having been restricted to a maximum of 45 minutes in each of Milan’s four opening matches and left unused against Bournemouth.

Ruben Amorim, Manager of AC Milan, interacts with Christian Pulisic of AC Milan

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That situation makes Thursday’s trip to Olympiacos particularly important. Milan has collected only three points from its first four Europa League fixtures, losing three times, and needs a positive result to keep its hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Amorim is therefore expected to rely on several regular starters rather than make wholesale changes. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pulisic should retain his place alongside Diego Moreira behind Goncalo Ramos, who ended his own scoring drought against Frosinone.