How to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Juventus match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Europa League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch AZ Alkmaar vs Juventus on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO AZ Alkmaar vs Juventus WHAT Europa League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, November 5, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, DAZN USA STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

AZ Alkmaar come into this match on a rough patch of form. They lost 0-1 to Ajax on October 31 and fell 0-2 to Twente on October 25, two defeats sandwiched around a 4-0 win over Ararat-Armenia on October 22 in Europa League play. The Eredivisie results show a team struggling to find consistency against domestic rivals, even with that lopsided continental win in the mix. A result against Juventus on Thursday would go a long way toward steadying their European campaign.

Juventus arrive in better shape after beating Napoli 2-0 on November 1. That win followed a 0-2 loss to Genoa on October 28, which had snapped a 2-0 victory over Lecce on October 25. The up and down stretch suggests a team still searching for steady footing, but the win over Napoli gives them momentum heading into this trip to Alkmaar. Three points here would keep that recent upswing going in their Europa League campaign.

2026-27 UEFA Europa League standings before Matchday 4

# Team P GD Pts 1 Olympiacos 4 +3 10 2 Benfica 3 +8 9 3 Leverkusen 3 +8 9 4 Bournemouth 3 +7 9 5 Ferencvaros 3 +6 9 6 Union Saint-Gilloise 3 +7 7 7 Juventus 3 +6 7 8 Beşiktaş 3 +4 7 9 Sunderland 3 +2 7 10 AZ Alkmaar 3 +4 6 11 Omonia 3 +1 6 12 Rennes 4 +1 6 13 Lyon 3 -1 6 14 Real Sociedad 3 +5 4 15 Crystal Palace 3 +3 4 16 Sparta 3 +2 4 17 Levski Sofia 3 +0 4 18 Zagreb 3 -1 4 19 Sturm Graz 3 -2 4 20 Nijmegen 3 -3 4 21 RB Salzburg 3 -3 4 22 Anderlecht 3 +1 3 23 HOFF 3 +0 3 24 AC Milan 3 -1 3 25 Celta Vigo 3 -1 3 26 OFI Crete 3 -1 3 27 Jagiellonia 3 -2 3 28 Torreense 3 -3 3 29 NK Celje 3 -5 1 30 Hapoel 3 -5 1 31 Lillestroem 3 -7 1 32 Lech Poznan 3 -8 1 33 Viktoria 3 -5 0 34 Marseille 3 -5 0 35 Celtic 3 -6 0 36 Ararat 3 -9 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Europa League games

Game Day Time (ET) Rennes vs. Olympiacos Wednesday, November 4, 2026 10:30 AM Levski Sofia vs. Jagiellonia Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Real Sociedad vs. Lyon Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Nijmegen vs. Omonia Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Lillestroem vs. Viktoria Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Crystal Palace vs. HOFF Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Sparta vs. Bournemouth Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM AC Milan vs. Ferencvaros Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Torreense vs. Ararat Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Hapoel vs. OFI Crete Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Sunderland vs. Zagreb Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Benfica vs. Lech Poznan Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Celta Vigo vs. Union Saint-Gilloise Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Celtic vs. Beşiktaş Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Leverkusen vs. Marseille Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM AZ Alkmaar vs. Juventus Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM

Advertisement

Advertisement

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Europa League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Summary