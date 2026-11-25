Bruno Fernandes has shared his view on Cristiano Ronaldo‘s departure from the Portugal national team, and the Manchester United midfielder did not hide his feelings about the way it all ended. While he stressed that he respects the decision, he made it clear that the circumstances were far from what a player of Ronaldo’s stature deserved.

Fernandes spoke ahead of Manchester United’s Champions League match against Sporting CP, his former club, at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. In an interview with TNT Sports from inside the stadium, the midfielder was asked about Ronaldo’s departure from the national team, a topic that has generated plenty of speculation since the forward left the camp in October after a dispute with Jorge Jesus.

“It’s difficult for all of us, the national team players, to give our opinion on this matter, because we don’t know all the details of what happened. We don’t know what Cristiano Ronaldo felt, or what the coach felt, nor what happened between them, if anything did happen at all,” the midfielder began saying.

The Portuguese star acknowledged that the day would eventually come, but he pointed out the way it happened. “It’s natural that the day would come when Cristiano Ronaldo had to say goodbye to the national team. But I think the way it happened wasn’t the best or ideal for a player of his stature and position,” he continued.

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Fernandes closed his message with a tribute, saying that Ronaldo will always be the captain of the national team, today and for the rest of his life, and that he will be remembered that way even when he is no longer part of it.

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How did Ronaldo’s Portugal exit unfold?

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal treatment questioned again as ex-teammate Bruno Fernandes responds to disrespect claims

The episode began during the September international break. Ronaldo, who captained Portugal in the Matchday 1 win over Wales (1-0), remained an unused substitute in the 2-1 victory over Norway on Matchday 2, the first time in almost two years that he did not play for the national team without being injured or suspended.

A few days later, he left the camp in Copenhagen after Jesus confirmed that he would again be left out of the starting lineup against Denmark for Matchday 3 of the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo hinted on social media that he would eventually explain his reasons, and in an October 6 statement he said Jesus had broken promises about his involvement, including a commitment that he would play against Norway. The forward later apologized to his teammates and supporters for walking out, and the Portuguese federation imposed a 30-day suspension and a fine.

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On November 5, Ronaldo finally announced his retirement from the national team, a day before Jesus was due to name his squad for the final Nations League group-stage games. He ended his international career as Portugal’s all-time leader in goals and appearances, with 146 goals in 234 matches.

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Ronaldo’s farewell is still pending after Portugal’s tribute in Braga

Ronaldo’s 23-year international career ended without the stage many expected, and without a farewell match to mark it. Portugal tried to make up for it on Matchday 5 of the Nations League, when the national team paid tribute to its former captain before the 4-1 loss to Denmark in Braga on November 14.

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Before kickoff, the team walked out wearing the No. 7 shirt with Ronaldo’s name on the back, fans held up a giant banner that read “Thank you, captain,” and the stadium applauded when the clock reached the seventh minute.

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However, Ronaldo was not at the stadium, which means he has yet to say goodbye to the Portuguese public inside a ground. The federation has said it will help organize a farewell event in the future, although no date or venue has been announced.

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It is against that backdrop that Fernandes’ words carry extra weight. Without a final match on the pitch and with a departure marked by controversy, the midfielder’s message is a reminder of how the national team’s players want Ronaldo to be remembered: as a captain who gave everything for his country, regardless of how his time with Portugal came to an end.