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AC Milan vs Ferencvaros: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan
© AlamyChristian Pulisic of AC Milan
AC Milan host Ferencvaros in the Europa League with momentum running in opposite directions heading into this one.
AC Milan come into this match off a rough patch, having lost 0-3 to Bournemouth on October 22 after a 4-0 win over Red Bull on October 15. The heavy defeat snapped the good feeling built by that rout, and it leaves Ruben Amorim needing a response in front of the home crowd. A win here would steady the ship after a result that exposed some issues at the back.
Ferencvaros arrive in form, having beaten Torreense 4-1 on October 22 on the back of a 2-1 win over Viktoria on October 15. Balázs Borbély’s side have strung together consecutive victories and look confident going forward. Another positive result in Milan would mark a significant statement for the Hungarian club’s European campaign.
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AC Milan projected lineup

Amorim sets up AC Milan in a 3-4-3, with Mario Gila, Koni De Winter and Sankhoun Diawara forming the back three in front of Lorenzo Torriani. Davide Bartesaghi and Omari Hutchinson provide the width as wing-backs, with Yunus Musah and Ardon Jashari holding the midfield. Christian Pulisic, Gonçalo Ramos and Alphadjo Cissé make up the front three, giving AC Milan plenty of attacking options to try to bounce back from the Bournemouth defeat. There are no listed absences, so Amorim has his full squad to choose from.
AC Milan projected starting XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Torriani, Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Sankhoun Diawara, Davide Bartesaghi, Omari Hutchinson, Yunus Musah, Ardon Jashari, Christian Pulisic, Gonçalo Ramos, Alphadjo Cissé. Coach: Ruben Amorim.

Ferencvaros projected lineup

Borbély lines Ferencvaros up in a 4-2-3-1, with Olivér Nagy, Mariano Gómez, Nathan Zohoré and Callum O’Dowda forming the back four ahead of Dániel István Radnóti. Ádám Nagy and Kristoffer Zachariassen sit as the double pivot, screening the defense and feeding the attacking trio of Ádám Madarász, Dániel Arzani and Yusuf Bamidele behind lone striker Veljko Birmančević. With no absences to account for, Borbély can field his strongest available lineup as Ferencvaros look to extend their winning run away from home.
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Ferencvaros projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Dániel István Radnóti, Olivér Nagy, Mariano Gómez, Nathan Zohoré, Callum O’Dowda, Ádám Madarász, Kristoffer Zachariassen, Ádám Nagy, Dániel Arzani, Yusuf Bamidele, Veljko Birmančević. Coach: Balázs Borbély.
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