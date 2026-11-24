Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr secured another important AFC Champions League Elite victory against Al-Sadd, but the celebrations at Al-Awwal Park were overshadowed by an early setback involving Kingsley Coman. The French winger’s latest appearance ended far sooner than expected, raising fresh concerns about his fitness as the Saudi side continues its pursuit of domestic and continental success.

Al-Nassr eventually claimed a 2-1 victory on Tuesday, thanks to Ronaldo’s penalty and a spectacular overhead kick from Joao Felix. However, Coman’s departure after only a few minutes left Ange Postecoglou with another potential injury problem to manage. Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 13th minute after being fouled inside the area by Mohamed Camara.

The Portuguese forward calmly converted to register his 987th career goal, moving within 13 strikes of the historic 1,000-goal milestone. Al-Sadd responded through Mohammed Waad, who finished Akram Afif’s clever attacking move in the 22nd minute. However, the goalscorer went from hero to villain shortly before half-time, receiving a straight red card after a VAR review found that he had spat at Al-Nassr defender Nawaf Boushal.

Despite playing against 10 men, Ange Postecoglou’s players struggled to completely dominate the visitors. Joao Felix eventually provided the decisive moment in the 52nd minute, producing a stunning bicycle kick from the edge of the penalty area that left goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham with no chance.

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The victory moved Al-Nassr to nine points and fifth place in the AFC Champions League Elite West Region standings, with a postponed fixture against Al-Wasl still to come. Al-Sadd remained 14th with only two points from five matches.

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Coman suffers another frustrating setback

The biggest concern for Postecoglou came almost immediately after kick-off, when Coman went down following an early sprint and challenge. The French winger was unable to continue and was replaced by Abdullah Al-Hamdan after just three minutes.

The timing was particularly frustrating because Coman was making his first start since returning from a previous injury. The 30-year-old had only recently rejoined the squad, coming off the bench against Al-Ahli before being handed an opportunity from the beginning against Al-Sadd.

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His latest setback raises further questions about his physical condition and ability to maintain consistency. Coman has made only nine appearances for Al-Nassr this season, scoring once without registering an assist.

Recovery timeline emerges amid hamstring injury concerns

According to an update shared by Saudi physiotherapist Thamer Al-Shahrani, Coman may have suffered a hamstring injury during a sprint. The assessment remains preliminary, with the exact severity still needing to be established through medical examinations. Al-Shahrani explained on X (formerly Twitter): “Coman has a hamstring injury from the sprint. If it’s a muscle tear, the likely recovery times are: Best case: 10-14 days. Worst case: 4-6 weeks.”

That would leave Al-Nassr facing two very different possibilities depending on the results of further assessments. A minor injury could sideline Coman for around two weeks, while a more serious muscle tear could keep him out for up to six weeks.

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Kingsley Coman of team Al Nassr is tackled by Paulo Otavio of team Al Sadd SC

The winger’s previous injury makes the situation particularly concerning. He suffered a hamstring problem during Al-Nassr’s 3-1 Champions League victory over Neftchi Fergana in October, which forced him to miss several Saudi Pro League fixtures and another continental match.

Coman’s recurring fitness problems are becoming an unwanted complication for Postecoglou, who needs his attacking options available as Al-Nassr competes on multiple fronts. The Frenchman arrived with considerable expectations, but his limited availability has made it difficult for him to establish consistent momentum alongside Ronaldo, Felix and Sadio Mane.

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