Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Friendly
Comments

How to watch USA vs Portugal match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Paulinho of Portugal
© Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesPaulinho of Portugal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch USA vs Portugal on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO USA vs Portugal
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Tuesday, March 31, 2026
WHERE Sling, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Max, Sling Orange, Hulu + Live TV, TNT, TruTV, Telemundo, Universo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Portugal head into their upcoming showdown with the United States following a scoreless draw against Mexico, still searching for rhythm and set to be without star forward Cristiano Ronaldo. That absence could open the door for adjustments on both sides as they prepare for a high-level international clash.

Meanwhile, the USMNT arrives under pressure after a rough 5-2 defeat to Belgium exposed major concerns and left plenty to fix heading into this matchup against another European contender. With both teams eager to respond and prove a point, this game has all the ingredients of a must-watch battle—don’t miss it.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Portugal and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
Advertisement
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Bruno Fernandes makes captain debut for Portugal vs Mexico: who else wore the armband in Cristiano Ronaldo’s era?

Bruno Fernandes makes captain debut for Portugal vs Mexico: who else wore the armband in Cristiano Ronaldo’s era?

In the friendly against Mexico, Bruno Fernandes made his debut as Portugal captain, prompting questions on who else got the chance to use the captain armband in Cristiano Ronaldo's era in the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal future beyond 2026 World Cup uncertain, says Roberto Martinez

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal future beyond 2026 World Cup uncertain, says Roberto Martinez

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez stated that he doesn't even know when Cristiano Ronaldo will retire from international soccer with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.

José Mourinho takes a slight dig at Portugal in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence: ‘Look like any run-of-the-mill team’

José Mourinho takes a slight dig at Portugal in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence: ‘Look like any run-of-the-mill team’

Although Cristiano Ronaldo’s inclusion on Portugal’s roster has drawn heavy criticism, his absence against Mexico was keenly felt. In light of this, José Mourinho has taken a subtle swipe at the national team, defending the veteran’s place in the starting lineup.

Portugal miss Cristiano Ronaldo as Mexico hold them to 0-0 in Estadio Azteca reopening

Portugal miss Cristiano Ronaldo as Mexico hold them to 0-0 in Estadio Azteca reopening

Mexico and Portugal played to a 0-0 draw at Estadio Azteca in a match where Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence was felt.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo