How to watch USA vs Portugal match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch USA vs Portugal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO USA vs Portugal WHAT International Friendly WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Tuesday, March 31, 2026 WHERE Sling, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Max, Sling Orange, Hulu + Live TV, TNT, TruTV, Telemundo, Universo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Portugal head into their upcoming showdown with the United States following a scoreless draw against Mexico, still searching for rhythm and set to be without star forward Cristiano Ronaldo. That absence could open the door for adjustments on both sides as they prepare for a high-level international clash.

Meanwhile, the USMNT arrives under pressure after a rough 5-2 defeat to Belgium exposed major concerns and left plenty to fix heading into this matchup against another European contender. With both teams eager to respond and prove a point, this game has all the ingredients of a must-watch battle—don’t miss it.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch USA vs Portugal and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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