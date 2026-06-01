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How to watch Norway vs Sweden match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Erling Haaland of Norway
© Stuart Franklin/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Norway
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Norway vs Sweden on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Norway vs Sweden
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Monday, June 1, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, Hulu + Live TV and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

As their World Cup preparations continue, Norway and Sweden will renew their longstanding Scandinavian rivalry in a matchup that carries plenty of intrigue. Norway, powered by star striker Erling Haaland, is building toward its first World Cup appearance since 1998.

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On the other hand, Sweden is preparing for its return to the tournament after last competing in Russia 2018. With both sides aiming to gain momentum and confidence before soccer’s biggest event, this friendly should provide a competitive test for two nations eager to make an impact on the world stage.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Norway vs Sweden and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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