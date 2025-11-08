Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Women’s U17 World Cup
Comments

How to watch North-Korea U17 vs Netherlands U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
A Team Netherlands fan holds a flag
© Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty ImagesA Team Netherlands fan holds a flag
Here are all of the details of where you can watch North Korea U17 vs Netherlands U17 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO North Korea U17 vs Netherlands U17
WHAT 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Saturday, November 8, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup will reach its climax as two determined squads collide for the championship. North Korea, already a three-time winner, rides a wave of momentum after a convincing 2-0 win over Brazil and now aims to add a fourth title to its storied legacy.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, arrives on the brink of history, seeking their first-ever crown following a hard-fought 1-0 triumph against Mexico in the semifinals. With everything on the line and both teams chasing glory, this matchup promises high drama from start to finish—don’t miss a second of the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch North Korea U17 vs Netherlands U17 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Parma vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

How to watch Parma vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

Parma will clash with AC Milan on Matchday 11 of the 2025–26 Serie A campaign. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and how to catch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches historic Saudi Pro League milestone after converting penalty to in Al-Nassr’s win over Neom SC (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches historic Saudi Pro League milestone after converting penalty to in Al-Nassr’s win over Neom SC (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr continue to dominate the Saudi Pro League, and the latest chapter in their remarkable run unfolded under the bright lights of King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, where Al-Nassr beat Neom SC 3-1.

No Luis Suarez, but will Lionel Messi start? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC in crucial MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Game 3

No Luis Suarez, but will Lionel Messi start? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC in crucial MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Game 3

Inter Miami and Nashville SC are locked at one win each, heading into a decisive Game 3 of the MLS Cup Playoffs first round.

Will Christian Pulisic start after injury return? Milan’s projected lineup for Serie A game vs. Parma, with Santiago Gimenez ruled out and Luka Modric in contention

Will Christian Pulisic start after injury return? Milan’s projected lineup for Serie A game vs. Parma, with Santiago Gimenez ruled out and Luka Modric in contention

For Massimiliano Allegri, it’s another week of tactical puzzles to solve, but one that arrives with renewed optimism as the Rossoneri close in on the top of the Serie A table.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo