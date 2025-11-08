No Luis Suarez, but will Lionel Messi start? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC in crucial MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Game 3

In Fort Lauderdale, tension simmers. Inter Miami and Nashville SC are locked at one win each, heading into a decisive Game 3 of the MLS Cup Playoffs first round. For Miami, this is not just a playoff match — it’s a moment that could define the club’s short but star-studded history. The Herons, led by Lionel Messi, enter the clash without Luis Suarez, who has been suspended for one match after a disciplinary review by Major League Soccer.

Miami’s statement on the matter was firm: “Inter Miami CF accepts and respects the decision made by the MLS Disciplinary Committee… but expresses concern about the precedent set by re-refereeing a play that had already been judged by VAR.” Coach Javier Mascherano echoed that frustration, calling the decision “very strange” and adding, “If we were to dwell endlessly on these situations, there are quite a few, but it is what it is.”

In fact, these storylines feel eerily familiar. Last year, Inter Miami exited the playoffs in the same round, losing to Atlanta United despite their superstar roster. This season, it has a second chance — and the pressure is immense. Mascherano’s side has already shown both extremes in this series: a 3-1 home win in Game 1, followed by a 2-1 defeat in Tennessee that reignited Nashville’s belief.

Now, with everything on the line, Miami must deliver at Chase Stadium, where they’ve been nearly unbeatable in front of their home fans. Yet history haunts them. Should they fall short, it could mark the end of an era — the final chapter for Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, who have announced their retirements at the end of the season.

As for Messi, his own future is secure — he has signed through 2028 — but he faces the rare possibility of finishing a calendar year without a team trophy. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has claimed at least one in 20 of his 22 professional seasons, a streak at risk if Miami’s campaign ends this Saturday night.

Nashville’s golden moment continues

Nashville arrives in South Florida not just as a spoiler but as a genuine contender. The club has already lifted the 2025 U.S. Open Cup, their first-ever major trophy, and players like Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge have led a transformation from defense-first underdogs to a side capable of outscoring anyone.

Callaghan’s tactical tweaks in Game 2 — introducing Matthew Corcoran in midfield and Josh Bauer at left-back — were decisive. That combination neutralized Miami’s central play and set up quick counters. The Coyotes’ challenge now is consistency: they’ve won just one of their last nine away games, but their momentum and belief are peaking at the right time.

Tactical questions: The Messi factor amid Suarez’s absence

With Suarez suspended, Mascherano must rethink his attacking structure. In the previous match, when young midfielder Mateo Silvetti was introduced in the 54th minute, Messi dropped deeper, dictating the tempo and dragging Miami back into control. It could be a preview of how the Herons line up on Saturday.

Projected lineup or not, the Argentine’s presence is the gravitational force of this team. He has 40 goals in 45 matches this year and three in this playoff series alone. Whether he starts up front or orchestrates from midfield, Miami’s success depends entirely on his rhythm and invention.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF battles for possession with Jeisson Palacios #4 of Nashville SC

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC: Projected lineups

Inter Miami projected XI (4-4-2): Rios; Fray, Allen, Maxi Falcon, Alba; Allende, De Paul, Busquets, Silvetti; Rodriguez; Messi.

Nashville SC projected XI (4-3-3): Willis; Najar, Zimmerman, Palacios, Bauer; Corcoran, Tagseth, Yazbek; Muyl, Mukhtar, Surridge.