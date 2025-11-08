Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

No Luis Suarez, but will Lionel Messi start? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC in crucial MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Game 3

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring with teammate Luis Suárez
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring with teammate Luis Suárez

In Fort Lauderdale, tension simmers. Inter Miami and Nashville SC are locked at one win each, heading into a decisive Game 3 of the MLS Cup Playoffs first round. For Miami, this is not just a playoff match — it’s a moment that could define the club’s short but star-studded history. The Herons, led by Lionel Messi, enter the clash without Luis Suarez, who has been suspended for one match after a disciplinary review by Major League Soccer.

Miami’s statement on the matter was firm: “Inter Miami CF accepts and respects the decision made by the MLS Disciplinary Committee… but expresses concern about the precedent set by re-refereeing a play that had already been judged by VAR.” Coach Javier Mascherano echoed that frustration, calling the decision “very strange” and adding, “If we were to dwell endlessly on these situations, there are quite a few, but it is what it is.”

In fact, these storylines feel eerily familiar. Last year, Inter Miami exited the playoffs in the same round, losing to Atlanta United despite their superstar roster. This season, it has a second chance — and the pressure is immense. Mascherano’s side has already shown both extremes in this series: a 3-1 home win in Game 1, followed by a 2-1 defeat in Tennessee that reignited Nashville’s belief.

Now, with everything on the line, Miami must deliver at Chase Stadium, where they’ve been nearly unbeatable in front of their home fans. Yet history haunts them. Should they fall short, it could mark the end of an era — the final chapter for Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, who have announced their retirements at the end of the season.

As for Messi, his own future is secure — he has signed through 2028 — but he faces the rare possibility of finishing a calendar year without a team trophy. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has claimed at least one in 20 of his 22 professional seasons, a streak at risk if Miami’s campaign ends this Saturday night.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi loses key teammate in huge blow for Inter Miami: Luis Suarez to miss crucial MLS Cup Playoffs game against Nashville, reason revealed

see also

Lionel Messi loses key teammate in huge blow for Inter Miami: Luis Suarez to miss crucial MLS Cup Playoffs game against Nashville, reason revealed

Nashville’s golden moment continues

Nashville arrives in South Florida not just as a spoiler but as a genuine contender. The club has already lifted the 2025 U.S. Open Cup, their first-ever major trophy, and players like Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge have led a transformation from defense-first underdogs to a side capable of outscoring anyone.

Callaghan’s tactical tweaks in Game 2 — introducing Matthew Corcoran in midfield and Josh Bauer at left-back — were decisive. That combination neutralized Miami’s central play and set up quick counters. The Coyotes’ challenge now is consistency: they’ve won just one of their last nine away games, but their momentum and belief are peaking at the right time.

Advertisement

Tactical questions: The Messi factor amid Suarez’s absence

With Suarez suspended, Mascherano must rethink his attacking structure. In the previous match, when young midfielder Mateo Silvetti was introduced in the 54th minute, Messi dropped deeper, dictating the tempo and dragging Miami back into control. It could be a preview of how the Herons line up on Saturday.

Inter Miami coach Mascherano shares ironic response to Luis Suarez’s MLS ban: ‘Things work fast in the U.S.’

see also

Inter Miami coach Mascherano shares ironic response to Luis Suarez’s MLS ban: ‘Things work fast in the U.S.’

Projected lineup or not, the Argentine’s presence is the gravitational force of this team. He has 40 goals in 45 matches this year and three in this playoff series alone. Whether he starts up front or orchestrates from midfield, Miami’s success depends entirely on his rhythm and invention.

messi nashville

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF battles for possession with Jeisson Palacios #4 of Nashville SC

Advertisement

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC: Projected lineups

Inter Miami projected XI (4-4-2): Rios; Fray, Allen, Maxi Falcon, Alba; Allende, De Paul, Busquets, Silvetti; Rodriguez; Messi.

Nashville SC projected XI (4-3-3): Willis; Najar, Zimmerman, Palacios, Bauer; Corcoran, Tagseth, Yazbek; Muyl, Mukhtar, Surridge.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Messi’s Inter Miami and Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly in race to sign Argentina World Cup winner

Messi’s Inter Miami and Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly in race to sign Argentina World Cup winner

An Argentina World Cup winner is reportedly being monitored by Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain reportedly faces schedule adjustment after FIFA decision

Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain reportedly faces schedule adjustment after FIFA decision

FIFA has reportedly made a decision regarding the Finalissima between Lionel Messi’s Argentina national team and Lamine Yamal’s Spain national team.

Joan Laporta breaks silence on the homecoming Lionel Messi deserves: When and how Barcelona will finally honor Inter Miami’s star at Camp Nou

Joan Laporta breaks silence on the homecoming Lionel Messi deserves: When and how Barcelona will finally honor Inter Miami’s star at Camp Nou

As Barcelona fans finally stepped back into their partially renovated stadium for the first time in over two years, president Joan Laporta reignited a promise that supporters have waited years to hear fulfilled: a grand tribute to the greatest player in the club’s history.

How to watch Parma vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

How to watch Parma vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

Parma will clash with AC Milan on Matchday 11 of the 2025–26 Serie A campaign. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and how to catch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo