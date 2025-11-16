Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

How to watch Nigeria vs DR Congo match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Samuel Chukwueze of Nigeria
© Harry Murphy/Getty ImagesSamuel Chukwueze of Nigeria
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Nigeria vs DR Congo on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Nigeria vs DR Congo
WHAT CAF World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Sunday, November 16, 2025
WHERE Fubo, ESPN Select and ESPN App
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Nigeria and DR Congo are set for a winner-takes-all showdown in the CAF Qualifiers final, a matchup that will determine who advances to the intercontinental playoffs and keeps their World Cup dream alive. Nigeria step in with expectations on their side, even after a stunning 4–1 slip against Gabon.

Meanwhile, DR Congo arrive riding the momentum of a statement victory over Cameroon that has them believing in a historic second tournament appearance. With everything on the line and both squads fighting to stay on the biggest stage, make sure you don’t miss this matchup.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Nigeria vs DR Congo and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
