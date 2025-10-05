How to watch Nigeria U20 vs Colombia U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Nigeria U20 vs Colombia U20 on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Nigeria U20 vs Colombia U20 WHAT 2025 U20 World Cup WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Sunday, October 5, 2025 WHERE Fubo, and FS2 STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Group F is building toward an electrifying conclusion, with Colombia, Norway, and Nigeria locked in a tense race for a spot in the knockout stage, while Saudi Arabia still has an outside shot at sneaking through as one of the best third-place finishers.

That puts enormous pressure on this clash, where every point could decide the fate of both teams. Colombia, sitting on four points, can secure advancement with just a draw, but Nigeria enters with an aggressive mindset, eager to seize all three points and guarantee their passage to the next round.

